3 reasons why Bengal Warriors could win Pro Kabaddi 2021

Pro Kabaddi 2021 is all set to begin next month in Bengaluru. The 12 franchises participated in an intense Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction earlier this year where they formed stellar squads for the upcoming tournament.

The Bengal Warriors will enter Pro Kabaddi 2021 as the defending champions, as the Kolkata-based franchise defeated Dabang Delhi KC in the PKL 7 summit clash to capture their maiden trophy.

Interestingly, the Bengal Warriors have retained only two players from their championship-winning squad - raider Maninder Singh and Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh.

The Warriors team management signed some big names at the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction to make up for the released players. In this listicle, we will look at three reasons why the Bengal Warriors could defend their title successfully in the upcoming tournament.

#1 Bengal Warriors have a solid raiding attack

Sukesh Hegde is one of the most experienced raiders present in Bengal Warriors' Pro Kabaddi 2021 squad

A strong raiding unit is the key to success for any kabaddi team. Over the years, fans have witnessed teams with a stellar raiding department lifting the Pro Kabaddi League trophy. The same can happen in Pro Kabaddi 2021 as well.

The Bengal Warriors retained their star Indian raider Maninder Singh before the auction. Singh has 731 raid points to his name in just 79 PKL matches. He scored 10 Super 10s the previous season.

Supporting him in the raiding unit will be former UP Yoddha skipper Rishank Devadiga. The running hand touch specialist is a former PKL winner with a ton of experience under his belt. Another experienced raider present in the Bengal squad is Sukesh Hedge, who won the title with the Warriors in 2019.

Ravindra Kumavat has scored points for the Bengal Warriors when needed, while the team's new signing Sumit Singh was impressive for the Bengaluru Bulls in the seventh season. Overall, Bengal have one of the most dangerous raiding attacks in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

#2 X-factor Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh played a huge role in the Bengal Warriors' maiden championship win in 2019. Nabibakhsh was excellent in his debut PKL season, accumulating 122 points in 23 matches.

He was an important part of the defense. Also, Mohammad supported Maninder Singh to perfection, scoring 92 raid points, including one Super 10. If he continues his fine form in Pro Kabaddi 2021, other teams will find it challenging to stop the Warriors.

#3 Abozar Mighani's arrival has strengthened Bengal's defense

The Bengal Warriors released Baldev Singh ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction but they bought Abozar Mighani for just ₹30.5 lakhs. Mighani has been one of the best defenders in PKL history with 160 tackle points and seven High 5s to his name.

The Iranian star will have Rinku Narwal's support in the defense. Rinku scored 64 tackle points in season 7. Opposition raiders will face stiff challenges from Rinku and Mighani.

On top of that, the Warriors also have the likes of Darshan J, Vijin Thangadurai, Amit, Parveen, and Sachin Vittala in their defense.

