3 reasons why Bengaluru Bulls could win Pro Kabaddi 2021

Bengaluru will host the entire Pro Kabaddi 2021 season, which will kick off later this month. Unfortunately for the home franchise, the Bengaluru Bulls, no fans will be allowed to attend the matches live.

They have been one of the most consistent teams in PKL history. The Bulls have a massive fan following, and ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2021, their team management has formed a stellar squad.

Despite reaching the playoffs the previous season, the Bengaluru Bulls failed to defend their title but will be keen to regain the trophy in Pro Kabaddi 2021. On that note, we will look at the three reasons why Bengaluru could win PKL 8.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has been a key player for the Bengaluru Bulls

Star raider Pawan Kumar Sehrawat will hold the key to the Bengaluru Bulls' success in the 2021 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The running hand touch specialist scored close to 350 raid points in the previous PKL tournament.

Sehrawat's leadership has been impressive as well. If he continues his top form in Pro Kabaddi 2021, all other teams will find it challenging to stop the Bengaluru Bulls.

#2 Bengaluru Bulls have a stronger raid attack in Pro Kabaddi 2021

If Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was not enough to destroy the defense of opposition teams, the Bengaluru Bulls have added more firepower to their Pro Kabaddi 2021 squad. The likes of Chandran Ranjit, More GB, Deepak Narwal, Dong Geon Lee and Abolfazl Maghsoudlou Mahali will surely bolster the Bulls' attack even further.

Ranjit has scored 328 raid points in his PKL career, registering six Super 10s. Narwal has 335 raid points to his name, including 10 Super 10s, whereas More GB and the overseas raiders can contribute with raid points whenever needed.

Most importantly, the Bengaluru Bulls have a lot of variety in their raid attack now. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat should get more support from his raiding partners in Pro Kabaddi 2021 than what he received in the 2019 season.

#3 A more experienced defense

The Bengaluru Bulls' defense was not at its best the previous season. Although Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran and Saurabh Nandal registered more than 50 tackle points each, fans should note that the Bulls conceded the highest number of points in the seventh season.

The good thing is the Bengaluru Bulls have backed their defenders for Pro Kabaddi 2021. The trio would have gained more experience, and the addition of Vikas, Ankit, Mayur Kadam and Ziaur Rahman would give the team management more options in their defensive unit.

The Bulls do not have an experienced defender, but they may not need one because the trio of Singh, Sheoran and Nandal should get the job done for the team in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Notably, More GB scored 26 tackle points in the previous PKL season, including three Super Tackles. It will be interesting to see how the Bengaluru Bulls use him in their team.

Bengaluru have got the team that can win Pro Kabaddi 2021 but the question remains whether Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Co. can live up to the expectations.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee