3 reasons why Jaipur Pink Panthers could win Pro Kabaddi 2021

Inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers have a fantastic squad for Pro Kabaddi 2021. The Rajasthan-based franchise signed star Indian all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda for ₹55 lakh.

Before the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction, the Jaipur Pink Panthers retained Elavarasan A, Amit Hooda, Sushil Gulia, Pavan TR, Sachin Narwal, Nitin Rawal and Vishal.

Apart from Deepak Hooda, they also bought veteran defender Dharmaraj Cheralathan at the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers have not been at their best in the PKL over the last few years. Ever since the tournament became a 12-team competition, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have not qualified for the playoffs even once.

They finished fifth in Zone A in 2017 and 2018, whereas in 2019, they attained the seventh spot in the points table.

The Rajasthan-based franchise have a more balanced and experienced squad this time around. Here are three reasons why the Jaipur Pink Panthers could win Pro Kabaddi 2021.

#1 Jaipur Pink Panthers have one of the strongest defensive lineups in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Jaipur Pink Panthers retained Amit Hooda and Vishal in their defense and signed Sandeep Kumar Dhull via FBM card. Their defensive unit performed well in the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, and now the team has got the experience of Dharmaraj Cheralathan as well.

With the likes of Cheralathan, Amit, Vishal and Dhull present in the defense along with all-rounders Deepak Niwas Hooda and Nitin Rawal, it goes without saying that the Jaipur Pink Panthers have a reliable defensive unit that can win matches consistently.

If the defenders match expectations, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will be firm favorites to win Pro Kabaddi 2021.

#2 X-factor Deepak Niwas Hooda

Despite being one of the best all-rounders in the Kabaddi world, Deepak Niwas Hooda's auction price reduced significantly ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2021. Not many teams were interested in his services, and the Jaipur Pink Panthers eventually roped him in for ₹55 lakh.

When one considers the fact that Deepak has scored 856 raid points and 87 tackle points in his PKL career, they can understand how much of a steal he was for the Rajasthan-based franchise.

Hooda earned 158 points in PKL 7, and he will be keen to better his game in Pro Kabaddi 2021 to reestablish himself as the best all-rounder in the league.

#3 Game-changers in the raiding attack

Deepak Niwas Hooda is the biggest name present in the Jaipur Pink Panthers' raid attack, but they also have all-rounders like Nitin Rawal and Sachin Narwal who can surprise the opposition defense.

Arjun Deshwal joined the Jaipur Pink Panthers at the PKL 2021 Auction for a whopping ₹96 lakh. The former U Mumba star will look forward to justifying the price tag. Naveen and Sushil Gulia are the other raiders in the squad.

These raiders have the capability to turn the match around in a matter of a few minutes. If they support the defense well, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will be unstoppable in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

