Pro Kabaddi 2021 Schedule PDF Download: Full PKL schedule, dates and match timings

Pro Kabaddi 2021 will start from December 22 onwards in Bengaluru. The upcoming season will be the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Bengal Warriors will enter the 2021 edition as defending champions.

The Patna Pirates are the most successful team in the tournament with three championship wins to their name. However, they will not have the services of their star raider Pardeep Narwal in Pro Kabaddi 2021 because he has moved to UP Yoddha.

The Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre will host the Pro Kabaddi 2021 matches without any spectators. The organizers of PKL 8, Mashal Sports, have now announced the schedule for the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2021.

For the first time ever, fans will witness triple headers in the PKL. The start time for the first match will be 7:30 PM IST, the second match will begin at 8:30 PM IST and the last game will start at 9:30 PM IST.

A total of seven triple headers will be played during the first half of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 season.

Pro Kabaddi 2021 Time Table PDF Download

Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba will clash in the opening fixture of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 in Bengaluru. A triple header is scheduled for the first day, with the Telugu Titans taking on Tamil Thalaivas in the second match.

Defending champions Bengal Warriors are set to be in action against Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha in the final game.

So far, the Pro Kabaddi 2021 schedule involving the dates and times of matches from December 22, 2021 to January 20, 2022 has been announced. You can download a PDF of the PKL 8 schedule from here.

When does Pro Kabaddi 2021 start?

Pro Kabaddi 2021 is set to start on December 22, 2021. Three matches will happen on the first night and the first half will conclude on January 20, 2022.

