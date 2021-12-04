3 reasons why Patna Pirates could win Pro Kabaddi 2021

The Patna Pirates have one of the strongest squads in Pro Kabaddi 2021. The Patna-based franchise surprisingly let go of their captain Pardeep Narwal ahead of the PKL 2021 auction, who has now joined UP Yoddha.

After failing to sign Pardeep Narwal at the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction, the Patna Pirates invested their funds in other raiders. They bought their former raider Monu Goyat back for ₹20 lakh. The three-time champions also roped in former Gujarat Giants star Sachin Tanwar for a whopping ₹84 lakh.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 season, the Patna Pirates have announced Prashanth Kumar Rai as their captain and Neeraj Kumar as their vice-captain.

Despite being three-time champions, the Patna Pirates missed out on a place in the playoffs the previous season. The Patna-based franchise finished eighth in the points table with only eight victories from 22 matches.

With a new leader and several new players in the team, the Patna Pirates will look to make a fresh start in Pro Kabaddi 2021. On that note, we will look at the three reasons why the Pirates could win their fourth championship in the upcoming season.

#1 Patna Pirates have a dangerous raid attack in Pro Kabaddi 2021

The Patna Pirates have assembled one of the most dangerous raiding units in PKL history ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2021. The three-time winners released Pardeep Narwal but bought the likes of Jang Kun Lee, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Monu Goyat and Guman Singh at the auction.

Sachin, Monu and Prashanth have led raiding attacks of PKL franchises in the past. Now they will play together and aim to destroy the opposition team's defense.

PKL franchises often look to have one raider who can spearhead the attack and score points at will. The Patna Pirates have three such raiders in their squad for Pro Kabaddi 2021.

#2 Coach Ram Meher Singh's experience

Patna Pirates coach Ram Meher Singh knows how to get the best out of his players. He was the team's coach when the Pirates won their first-ever 12-team Pro Kabaddi League season.

Although Singh will no longer have his main player Pardeep Narwal in the squad this time around, the head coach has signed some fantastic raiders who can make up for Pardeep's absence.

Singh has backed the youngsters in the defensive unit. Considering the coach's experience, it should not be a surprise if the youngsters step up and deliver the goods for Patna.

#3 X-factor Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh will make his Pro Kabaddi League debut in 2021. The Iranian all-rounder is a waist-hold specialist. He impressed fans with his all-round brilliance for Iran at multinational events, which helped him become the most expensive overseas signing at the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction.

Having participated in the Dubai Kabaddi Masters in 2018 and won the gold medal in the 2019 Junior World Kabaddi Championships, Mohammadreza will look forward to taking PKL by storm in the upcoming season.

