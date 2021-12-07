3 reasons why Puneri Paltan could win Pro Kabaddi 2021

Puneri Paltan have been a part of the Pro Kabaddi League since the inaugural season. However, the Pune-based franchise have not qualified for the tournament's final even once.

The team management has signed match-winners like Manjeet Chhillar, Ajay Thakur, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Wazir Singh and several others in the past. But somehow the Puneri Paltan squad has never been able to realize their full potential.

Again this year, the team management has assembled a squad full of stars. They made some smart purchases at the PKL 8 Auction and have one of the most stellar squads in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

It seems like 2021/22 will be the season of Puneri Paltan, and here are three reasons why they could win their maiden PKL championship.

#1 Puneri Paltan have a rock solid defense

Puneri Paltan signed three game-changing defenders at the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction. They signed former Bengal Warriors right corner-defender Baldev Singh, who won the previous PKL season. Baldev was one of the top 10 defenders of PKL 2019.

Joining him in the defense will be former Telugu Titans defenders Sombir Gulia and Vishal Bhardwaj. Sombir has 47 tackle points to his name, including three High 5s, whereas Puneri Paltan's new vice-captain Vishal is one short of 200 tackle points in the league.

The Pune-based franchise also have the likes of Jadhav Shahaji, Hadi Tajik, Karamvir and Sanket Sawant in their defense. Given how important the tackle points are in the game of Kabaddi, Puneri Paltan will start as number one contenders to win the title because of their defense.

#2 Puneri Paltan have a dream raiding duo

Puneri Paltan have signed two raiders from India's 2016 Kabaddi World Cup-winning squad, Rahul Chaudhari and Nitin Tomar. Both players have achieved enormous success in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Chaudhari has more than 1,000 PKL points to his name, while Tomar has scored 467 points in 68 matches. It is rare to see two World Cup-winning raiders in the same Pro Kabaddi League squad, but Puneri Paltan have accomplished the unique feat.

Captain Tomar and Showman Rahul will have the backing of Pawan Kadian, Victor Obiero, Pankaj Mohite and Mohit Goyat in the raid unit. Puneri Paltan's raid attack looks explosive, and it should not be a surprise if the Pune-based franchise records multiple big wins in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

#3 Coach Anup Kumar's experience

Puneri Paltan head coach Anup Kumar is a former Kabaddi World Cup-winning captain. He also won the PKL as U Mumba's skipper. Kumar knows how to get the best out of his players.

Before PKL Auction 2021, Anup Kumar admitted that he did not have the best season on his coaching debut in 2019 but added that he had learned from his mistakes. The former Indian skipper has formed a strong squad for PKL 2021.

If Anup can manage the squad well and motivate every player to bring his 'A' game to the table, there is no reason why Puneri Paltan should not end Pro Kabaddi 2021 as champions.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

