Pro Kabaddi 2021: 3 strategic changes Telugu Titans need to make to register their 1st win

The Telugu Titans have been a participant in the Pro Kabaddi League since its inception. However, the Titans have never made it to the final of the tournament. Despite having a strong squad nearly every season, the Telugu Titans have finished in the Top 4 only twice in seven campaigns.

The eighth PKL season has not been different for the Titans as they are the only team in the competition without a victory to their name so far. The team management signed the likes of Siddharth Desai, Rohit Kumar, Surinder Singh and Sandeep Kandola at the auction, but the Titans are 12th in the standings with only 10 points from six matches.

The Rohit Kumar-led outfit will clash with former champions U Mumba tonight during the Triple Panga. Here are three strategic changes the Titans could make to increase their chances of clinching that elusive maiden win in PKL 8.

#1 Telugu Titans should have an all-out approach

Rajnish was very impressive for the Telugu Titans in their previous match.

The Telugu Titans have taken the lead multiple times in the six matches they have played so far. However, the team has found a way to end the game with either the same or fewer points than the opposition.

They had their best chance of winning against the Bengaluru Bulls, where the Titans led by three points with less than 50 seconds remaining. Ankit Beniwal wasted the majority of the time remaining in his do-or-die raid before getting tackled. Surinder Singh then gifted a touch point to Pawan Sehrawat.

The lead was down to one and there was still one raid remaining, where the Bengaluru Bulls hunted down Rohit Kumar. Ultimately, the game ended in a stalemate. The Titans had a very defensive approach in the last 50 seconds. They should aim to win big instead of looking to hang on to what they've got in the coming matches.

#2 Reduce tackle attempts near the baulk line

One of the main reasons behind the Telugu Titans' failure this season has been defensive inconsistency. The quartet of Ruturaj Koravi, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Kandola and C. Arun has not been at its best in PKL 8.

The Titans have attempted too many tackles near and even ahead of the baulk line, that too on the main raiders of the opposition team, which has cost them dearly. The Titans' defensive unit should try to keep control over their nerves and not lose focus and concentration if the team are to achieve success.

#3 Captain Rohit Kumar should have a defined role

Telugu Titans captain Rohit Kumar is one of the most successful players in Pro Kabaddi League history. He won the Most Valuable Player award in season three and led the Bengaluru Bulls to the title in season six.

However, he has looked off-color in season eight so far. It seems Rohit does not have the confidence he once had. As they say, form is temporary, class is permanent. It is just a matter of time before Rohit returns to top form.

Interestingly though, despite being the captain of the team, Rohit has not shown much aggression in raiding. He has a strike rate of 18% this season, which js the lowest of his career. He has also been a little more active in the defense for the Telugu Titans.

The captain should have a clearer role. He could either be the supporting raider and revive the main raider when he gets out or he could lead the raid attack like he has done for his previous franchises. Even if Rohit wants to play as an all-rounder, he could do so and bench one defender for a raider in the team.

Either way, the Telugu Titans and Rohit Kumar should sort out this issue soon because he is an extremely talented player.

Edited by Parimal