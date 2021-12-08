5 defensive combinations to watch out for in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Pro Kabaddi 2021 will begin in two weeks. The level of excitement in the kabaddi universe is at its peak as fans will witness their favorite stars on the mat after two years. The previous PKL season happened back in 2019 when the Bengal Warriors won their maiden championship.

The upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season promises to be the most closely contested in the tournament's history because all 12 squads seem to be equally balanced. Some franchises have preferred investing more in their raiders whereas others have stacked up their defenses with some big names.

Fans will see some dream defensive lineups in Pro Kabaddi 2021. Here's a list of the top five defensive combinations to watch out for this season.

#1 Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal and Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh - Bengal Warriors

Defending champions Bengal Warriors retained all-rounder Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh and defender Rinku Narwal ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction. They also added Iranian defender Abozar Mighani to the squad at the auction.

It goes without saying that the Bengal Warriors have one of the most dangerous trios in their defense. The trio have a total of 295 tackle points between themselves. Mighani, Narwal and Nabibakhsh could wreak havoc in PKL 2021 if they bring their 'A' game to the table.

#2 Ravinder Pahal, Girish Ernak, Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar - Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants have always relied majorly on their defense in the Pro Kabaddi League. The same will be the case in PKL 2021 as the Giants have added Ravinder Pahal and Girish Ernak to their squad. The veteran defenders will join the lethal cover duo of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar.

The four defenders have scored a total of 959 tackle points in the Pro Kabaddi League so far.

#3 Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Sandeep Narwal and Joginder Narwal - Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi KC have one of the most experienced defensive units in Pro Kabaddi League history. The Delhi-based franchise added veteran players Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Kumar and Sandeep Narwal to their defense. The trio will play alongside captain Joginder Narwal.

The quartet has a ton of kabaddi experience. They have aggregated more than 1,050 tackle points in the PKL so far.

#4 Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull and Dharamraj Cheralathan - Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sandeep Kumar Dhull and Amit Hooda will continue playing as corner defenders for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi 2021. To add more experience to the defense, the Pink Panthers signed veteran defender Dharamraj Cheralathan in the auction.

The trio of Hooda, Dhull and Cheralathan will have the backing of Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Pavan TR, Amit Kharb and Vishal Lather in the defense. It should not be a surprise if Jaipur's defense performs much better in Pro Kabaddi 2021 than what they did in 2019.

#5 Baldev Singh and Vishal Bhardwaj - Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan have signed former Bengal Warriors defender Baldev Singh and former Telugu Titans defender Vishal Bhardwaj as their two corners for Pro Kabaddi 2021. The Pune-based franchise are aiming to win their maiden PKL trophy this year.

Also Read Article Continues below

The team management has done its job properly by signing two extremely dangerous corner defenders. It will be exciting to see how Baldev and Vishal perform in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Check out the Pro Kabaddi schedule for season 8 here.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar