Pro Kabaddi 2021: 5 foreign raiders to watch out for

Pro Kabaddi 2021 will return tonight in Bengaluru after a gap of more than two years. Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, the organizers have decided to conduct the full tournament behind closed doors at the Sheraton Grand Hotel. All 12 teams will live in a bio-bubble and compete in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

The organizers made it mandatory for each of the 12 franchises to sign at least two foreign players for Pro Kabaddi 2021. With some of the selected foreigners pulling out of the upcoming season, franchises have had to name replacements for the unavailable players.

The biggest overseas name missing from Pro Kabaddi 2021 will be South Korea's Jang Kun Lee. He was signed by Patna Pirates, but will not play in Pro Kabaddi 2021. Patna have now roped in Daniel Odhiambo as a replacement.

While Lee will miss the tournament, fans will have their eyes on the following five overseas raiders in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

#1 Abolfazl Maghsodlou, Bengaluru Bulls

Iranian star Abolfazl Maghsodlou has been one of the top raiders in the last few Pro Kabaddi League seasons since making his PKL debut for U Mumba in Season 3.

So far in his PKL career, Abolfazl has played 47 matches and earned 152 points. He won the fourth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League with the Patna Pirates. Maghsodlou is set to play for the Bengaluru Bulls in PKL Season 8.

#2 Dong Geon Lee, Bengaluru Bulls

Another overseas raider present in the Bengaluru Bulls squad is South Korea's Dong Geon Lee. The Korean star started his PKL career in Season 5 with the Tamil Thalaivas. He represented Gujarat Giants and U Mumba in Seasons 6 and 7 respectively.

Overall, Lee has earned 80 points from 34 matches, with one Super 10 and one super raid to his name.

#3 Mohammad Esmaeil, Haryana Steelers

Former Patna Pirates star Mohammad Esmaeil will turn up for the Haryana Steelers at Pro Kabaddi 2021. Esmaeil started his PKL career in 2019, scoring 39 raid points for the Pirates in his debut season.

He will play with the likes of Vikash Khandola and Vinay in Haryana's raid attack. It will be interesting to see how the Iranian player performs for the Steelers.

#4 Emad Sedaghat, Dabang Delhi KC

Emad Sedaghat represented Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi League 2019. The Iranian raider was impressive as he scored seven raid points in a game against Dabang Delhi KC.

It seems the Iranian player impressed Delhi's team management with his performance as they signed him for Pro Kabaddi 2021.

#5 Mohammed Taghi, UP Yoddha

Mohammed Taghi won the previous Pro Kabaddi League season with the Bengal Warriors. He was not a regular fixture in the playing seven but impressed in the opportunities he got to play.

Taghi earned a contract from UP Yoddha ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2021. The Iranian star will be keen to share the court with the likes of Pardeep Narwal and Shrikant Jadhav.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee