Pro Kabaddi 2021: 5 star players who played only 1 PKL season for Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates have been the most successful franchise in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history. The Patna-based franchise has won the title three times - in Seasons 3, 4 and 5.

The Pirates are the only team to have completed a hat-trick of title wins. They are also the only ones to have won an eight-team PKL tournament and a 12-team PKL competition.

One of the main reasons behind Patna's success has been the team management's tendency to back the players. Stars like Pardeep Narwal, Rakesh Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Amit Hooda, Rajesh Mondal and several others have played multiple seasons for Patna and contributed their bit in the team's success.

However, there are some star players who played only one season for the Patna Pirates. Here's a list of five such names:

#1 Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali - Played for Patna Pirates in PKL 4

Iranian star Abolfazl Maghsodlou has been one of the most successful overseas raiders in the Pro Kabaddi League history. The running-hand touch specialist turned up for the Patna Pirates in the fourth PKL season.

Abolfazl played nine matches for the team, scoring 25 points, including two super raids. After winning the title with Patna in PKL 4, he moved to Dabang Delhi KC for the fifth season.

#2 Rohit Kumar - Played for Patna Pirates in PKL 3

Current Telugu Titans captain Rohit Kumar made his Pro Kabaddi League debut for the Patna Pirates back in Season 3. Rohit performed exceptionally well for the team and won the MVP award for his 102 raid points.

Interestingly, the Patna Pirates released him from their squad ahead of the fourth season. Rohit then became a member of the Bengaluru Bulls team.

#3 Manpreet Singh - Played for Patna Pirates in PKL 3

Manpreet Singh was the captain of Patna Pirates in Season 3. Under his leadership, the Pirates won 10 of their 14 league matches and became the champions by beating Puneri Paltan in the semifinals and U Mumba in the final.

Singh did not play in the PKL after that season. He shifted his focus to coaching and is currently the head coach of Gujarat Giants.

#4 Fazel Atrachali - Played for Patna Pirates in PKL 4

Current U Mumba skipper Fazel Atrachali represented the Patna Pirates in the fourth season of Pro Kabaddi League. The Iranian defender ended that season as the most successful defender by scoring 52 tackle points.

Atrachali was released ahead of the PKL 5 Auction. The Iranian star joined Gujarat Giants for the fifth season before returning to U Mumba in Season 6.

#5 Dharmaraj Cheralathan - Played for Patna Pirates in PKL 4

Another experienced defender who won the championship with Patna Pirates in PKL 4 was Dharmaraj Cheralathan. The veteran Indian player scored 39 tackle points that season, registering four High 5s.

Cheralathan has played for three franchises after being released by Patna Pirates. He represented Puneri Paltan in Season 5, U Mumba in Season 6 and Haryana Steelers in Season 7. Ahead of the eighth season, the ankle-hold specialist has moved to Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee