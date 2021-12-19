Pro Kabaddi 2021: 5 star players who played only 1 PKL season for Telugu Titans

The Telugu Titans have participated in all the Pro Kabaddi League seasons played so far.

They always enter the competition with a strong squad, but the Titans have never been able to become the champions. They have not qualified for the finals even once.

One of the reasons behind the Telugu Titans' failure could be the team management's tendency to make changes frequently.

While players like Rahul Chaudhari, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sukesh Hegde and Meraj Sheykh played multiple seasons for the Telugu Titans, the following five star players represented the Titans in only one PKL tournament.

#1 Sandeep Narwal - Played for Telugu Titans in PKL 4

Sandeep Narwal is one of the most successful all-rounders in Pro Kabaddi League history. The all-rounder has scored 249 raid points and 310 tackle points in his PKL career.

Narwal played for the Patna Pirates in the first three seasons before moving to the Telugu Titans in season four. He played 16 games for the Titans, scoring 24 raid points and 42 tackle points.

#2 Hadi Oshtorak - Played for Telugu Titans in PKL 2

The Telugu Titans signed Iranian stars Meraj Sheykh and Hadi Oshtorak for the second PKL season. While Sheykh became a match-winner for the franchise, Oshtorak did not play regularly.

Oshtorak played only four games for the Telugu Titans, where he scored seven tackle points, including one High 5. The Iranian player moved to the Patna Pirates in season three.

#3 Sandeep Kumar Dhull - Played for Telugu Titans in PKL 4

Left corner defender Sandeep Dhull made his PKL debut for Dabang Delhi KC in season three. Ahead of the fourth season, Dhull switched to the Telugu Titans.

The diving thigh hold specialist was impressive for the Titans as he scored 35 tackle points in 12 matches. Dhull registered a couple of High 5s for the franchise, but he was not retained for the fifth season.

#4 Rakesh Kumar - Played for Telugu Titans in PKL 5

Former Indian Kabaddi team captain Rakesh Kumar played his last Pro Kabaddi League season for the Telugu Titans in 2017. The all-rounder did not look in good form as he earned only 23 points from 10 matches.

Kumar scored seven raid points and 16 tackle points for the Titans. He now works as the head coach of the Haryana Steelers.

#5 Dharmaraj Cheralathan - Played for Telugu Titans in PKL 3

Veteran defender Dharmaraj Cheralathan played for the Bengaluru Bulls in the first two seasons. He then moved to the Telugu Titans for the third season.

The ankle hold specialist represented the Titans in 14 matches, scoring 37 spoints. He scored six raid points and 31 tackle points, registering two High 5s.

Although Cheralathan is one of the most experienced players in the PKL, he has never had a long stint with any franchise.

After being released by the Telugu Titans, he turned up for the Patna Pirates in season four, Puneri Paltan in season five, U Mumba in season six, Haryana Steelers in season seven and will now be in action for Jaipur Pink Panthers in season eight.

