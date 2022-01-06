Pro Kabaddi 2021, Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

On Thursday, Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 37th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

The Bengaluru Bulls have been unstoppable this season as they sit in second position in the league standings with four wins, one loss and one tied game in six matches. Since losing their opening match, the Bulls have been rampant on a five-game unbeaten run, including four wins.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, have had a tough run so far this season. They sit 10th in the points table with two wins and three losses in five matches. The Panthers have lost both of their previous two fixtures and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 37th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: 6th January 2022, Thursday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls

The Bengaluru Bulls defeated Puneri Paltan 40-29 in their last match. Pawan Sehrawat registered another Super-10 with 11 raid points, while Chandran Ranjit added six raid points. Meanwhile, Saurabh Nandal and Aman added four tackle points each in defense.

No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Chandran Ranjit, Mohit Sehrawat, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Jaipur Pink Panthers

In their last match, the Jaipur Pink Panthers lost 28-31 to the Bengal Warriors. Arjun Deshwal fought a lone battle for the Panthers with a whopping 16 raid points. Meanwhile, Sahul Kumar was the best defender on the mat for the Panthers with two tackle points.

Amit could replace Deepak Singh in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Vishal, Naveen, Sahul Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Deepak Singh/Amit

Today's PKL Match Prediction

While Pawan Sehrawat is doing his business as usual, Chandran Ranjit and Bharat have complemented him well in the attack. The Bulls have been sturdy in defense as well, with their defenders picking up form at the right time.

At the same time, all is not well for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Barring Arjun Deshwal, none of their raiders have been able to leave a mark, and the form of their skipper Deepak Hooda could be a cause for concern.

As far as the defense is concerned, the situation is far worse. Jaipur's defense has been fragile so far and opposition teams have had free runs in the attack. The Panthers will have to spruce up their defense quickly, otherwise they will be looking down the barrel.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are expected to win this battle.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

