Pro Kabaddi 2021, Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

After a hiatus of two long years, the Pro Kabaddi will make a much-awaited return on Wednesday with an opening clash between former champions Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba.

The Bengaluru Bulls finished sixth in the points table in PKL 7 to qualify for the playoffs. They defeated UP Yoddha in the eliminator to advance to the semifinals. However, the Bulls lost the semifinal to Dabang Delhi KC 38-44 to crash out of the tournament.

U Mumba, on the other hand, finished fourth in the points table to qualify for the playoffs in PKL 7. They defeated Haryana Steelers comprehensively in the eliminator, but lost the semifinal 35-37 to the eventual champions Bengal Warriors.

Both teams will be eager to improve on their last season’s performances as they set their sights on their second Pro Kabaddi League trophy.

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba, Match 1st, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 22nd, 2021, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls

This season, the Bulls have assembled one of the best raiding trios in the league. Alongside their star Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, they have added the experience of Chandran Ranjit and Deepak Narwal. In defense, the Bulls have the likes of Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, and Saurabh Nandal.

Probable Playing 7: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Amit Sheoran, Ankit

U Mumba

U Mumba have trusted the youth to complete the job this season. They retained their star defender, Fazel Atrachali, ahead of the auction and built a young team around him.

Abhishek Singh and V Ajith Kumar will be key raiders for U Mumba, while Fazel Atrachali, Sunil Siddhgavali and Harender Kumar are likely to guard the defense. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Kapre and Pankaj are expected to play as all-rounders.

Probable Playing 7: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, Pankaj, Fazel Atrachali, Sunil Siddhgavali, Harender Kumar

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

Barring Fazel Atrachali, there is no experienced player in the U Mumba squad, and it could come back to haunt them. While they have enough firepower in their raiding department, the defense is untested. It would be a challenge for Fazel Atrachali and Co. to stop the mighty raiding unit of the Bulls.

The Bengaluru Bulls also have a decently-experienced defensive unit which could prove sturdy for U Mumba to break.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are expected to win this game.

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

