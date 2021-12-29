Pro Kabaddi 2021, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

In a repeat of last season's final, Dabang Delhi will square off against the Bengal Warriors in the 19th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

Dabang Delhi have started well as they sit at the top of the league standings with two wins and one tied game after three matches. The Dabang will be itching to avenge their loss in last season's final while continuing their unbeaten run.

The Bengal Warriors, meanwhile, have also made a strong start to their title defense. They sit 2nd in the points table with two wins and a single loss in three matches. The Warriors lost their last game 35-36 to the Bengaluru Bulls, and they will look to return to winning ways quickly.

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors, Match 19, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 29, 2021, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi

Naveen Kumar completed another Super-10 with 11 raid points in the last game against the Gujarat Giants. Vijay was the 2nd best raider for the Dabangs with five raid points.

It was a disappointing performance from the defense in the last game, with Sandeep Narwal being the best defender with two tackle points.

Krishan could replace Jeeva Kumar in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Naveen Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Jeeva Kumar/Krishan

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, with 17 raid points, fought a lone battle against the Bengaluru Bulls. While Mohammad Nabibakhsh scored five raid points and three tackle points, other players failed to make significant contributions.

Vijin Thangadurai could replace Parveen Satpal in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Maninder Singh, Darshan J, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sukesh Hegde, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Parveen Satpal/ Vijin Thangadurai

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Sukesh Hegde's current form is a major concern for the Bengal Warriors at the moment. They are over-reliant on Maninder Singh and Mohammad Nabibakhsh. Moreover, their defense has also looked in shackles and failed to deliver so far.

For Dabang Delhi, their cover defenders haven't performed as expected. While Jeeva Kumar has given away too many unnecessary points, Manjeet Chhillar hasn't scored enough tackle points. They will have to regroup in defense to neutralize Maninder Singh.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi are expected to win this game.

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors live telecast and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Dabang Delhi KC Bengal Warriors 0 votes so far