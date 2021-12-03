×
Dabang Delhi KC Time Table & complete schedule for Pro Kabaddi 2021

Dabang Delhi KC qualified for the final in the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Dec 03, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Dabang Delhi KC will kick off their Pro Kabaddi 2021 campaign against Puneri Paltan on December 23 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield in Bengaluru.

The Delhi-based franchise qualified for their first-ever PKL final in 2019. Unfortunately, the Joginder Narwal-led outfit failed to cross the final hurdle and lost to the Bengal Warriors in the summit clash.

Delhi have added a lot more experience to their squad ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2021. They have roped in the veteran trio of Ajay Thakur, Sandeep Narwal and Manjeet Chhillar to bolster their chances of winning Pro Kabaddi 2021. Both Manjeet and Thakur were part of the Indian squad that won the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup.

Surprisingly, the Delhi-based franchise released their defender Ravinder Pahal ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction. They will also miss their Iranian star Meraj Sheykh in the 2021 PKL.

Nevertheless, Delhi have a strong squad that can become champions. On that note, let's have a look at the complete timetable for Dabang Delhi KC for the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Dabang Delhi KC schedule for Pro Kabaddi 2021

Delhi will play four of their first 11 Pro Kabaddi 2021 fixtures in December. The remaining seven matches are scheduled to take place in January 2022. They will play one game each against the other 11 teams in the first half of the season.

Here's a look at Dabang Delhi's schedule for the first half of PKL8:

December 23: Dabang Delhi KC vs. Puneri Paltan, 8:30 PM IST

December 24: U Mumba vs. Dabang Delhi KC, 7:30 PM IST

December 26: Gujarat Giants vs. Dabang Delhi KC, 7:30 PM IST

December 29: Dabang Delhi KC vs. Bengal Warriors, 7:30 PM IST

January 1: Dabang Delhi KC vs. Tamil Thalaivas, 9:30 PM IST

January 5: Dabang Delhi KC vs. Telugu Titans, 8:30 PM IST

January 8: UP Yoddha vs. Dabang Delhi KC, 7:30 PM IST

January 10: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Dabang Delhi KC, 8:30 PM IST

January 12: Dabang Delhi KC vs. Bengaluru Bulls, 8:30 PM IST

January 15: Haryana Steelers vs. Dabang Delhi KC, 7:30 PM IST

January 18: Dabang Delhi KC vs. Patna Pirates, 7:30 PM IST

