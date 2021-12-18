Pro Kabaddi 2021: Dream playing 7 featuring 1 top performer from each PKL season

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has brought about a revolution in the sport of kabaddi. The organizers have successfully taken the game from mud to mat and increased its popularity to an unprecedented level.

The 2021 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will begin on December 22. It will be the eighth season of the mega tournament, and the first one since 2019. Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PKL did not take place last year.

With the Pro Kabaddi League set to resume soon, we will form a dream kabaddi playing 7 featuring one best player from each of the previous seven PKL seasons.

Left Corner - Fazel Atrachali (Pro Kabaddi Season 7)

Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali has been the most successful overseas defender in the Pro Kabaddi League history. The left corner defender topped the defenders' leaderboard in Season 7 with 82 tackle points.

He was the only defender to score more than 80 tackle points in PKL 7. Fazel will captain U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Left In - Anup Kumar (Pro Kabaddi Season 1)

Former Indian kabaddi team captain Anup Kumar has played for U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Anup, whose first team was U Mumba, ended the inaugural season as PKL's most successful raider. The toe-touch specialist scored 155 raid points from 16 matches.

Anup has now retired from the sport and works as Puneri Paltan's coach.

Left Cover - Manjeet Chhillar (Pro Kabaddi Season 3)

Manjeet Chhillar won the Best Defender award in the first and third seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League. The block specialist earned a place on this team because of his 61 tackle points in the third season, where he represented Puneri Paltan.

The veteran all-rounder is a member of the Dabang Delhi KC squad for Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Center - Rahul Chaudhari (Pro Kabaddi Season 4)

The Showman Rahul Chaudhari has become the poster boy of Pro Kabaddi League after his brilliant performances for the Telugu Titans.

Rahul was the number one raider in Season 4 as he scored 146 raid points from 16 matches. The running hand-touch specialist recorded seven Super 10s in those games.

Chaudhari will play for Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Right Cover - Sunil Kumar (Pro Kabaddi Season 6)

Gujarat Giants captain Sunil Kumar will be the right cover defender for this team. Kumar scored 76 tackle points for the Gujarat-based franchise in the sixth PKL season.

The right cover defender is all set to lead the Gujarat Giants in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season.

Right In - Pardeep Narwal (Pro Kabaddi Season 5)

Pardeep Narwal owns the record for the most points by a player in a single Pro Kabaddi League season.

The former Patna Pirates captain was in incredible touch during the fifth season as he scored 369 raid points from 26 matches. Narwal recorded 19 Super 10s in that season and scored 34 points in a playoffs match against Haryana Steelers.

The Dubki King will represent UP Yoddha at Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Right Corner - Ravinder Pahal (Pro Kabaddi Season 2)

Ravinder Pahal was the first player to score 60 tackle points in a single Pro Kabaddi League season.

Playing for Dabang Delhi KC in Season 2, the right corner defender scored 60 tackle points from just 14 matches. Pahal recorded five High 5s in those 14 outings.

The diving thigh-hold specialist will don the Gujarat Giants jersey at Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee