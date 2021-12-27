Pro Kabaddi 2021: Gujarat Giants' all-time PKL 7

The Gujarat Giants joined the Pro Kabaddi League ahead of season 5. They have been a consistent side, having made it to the finals in two out of the three seasons they've played thus far, but haven't quite been able to go all the way yet.

As the club have their eyes set on the PKL trophy, let's take a look at their all-time best 7.

Left Corner - Fazel Atrachali

Fazel Atrachali in action - Image Courtesy: PKL

Sultan from Iran was part of the Gujarat Fortune Giants for just one season (Season 5). He had a decent outing, scoring a total of 57 tackle points in 24 matches, and played a key role in guiding the Giants to the final.

Left In - Sachin Tanwar

The raider played a vital role in the team reaching the final of the PKL during seasons 5 and 6. In Season 5, Tanwar performed well, scoring 173 points in 24 matches. In Season 6, he took his performance up another notch, scoring 204 points in 23 appearances.

Overall, he played 63 matches for the team and has amassed 433 raid points.

Left Cover - Parvesh Bhainswal

The defender has been part of the team since Season 5 and played a vital role in the Gujarat Fortune Giant’s success. In Season 5, Bhainswal scored 48 points in 24 matches, while in Season 6, he scored 86 points from 25 appearances.

Last season, Bhainswal scored just 55 points, with the team failing to reach the playoffs for the first time. In a total of 71 matches, he has earned 189 points.

Center - Rohit Gulia

Rohit Gulia in action for Gujarat Giants - Image Courtesy: PKL

Rohit Gulia bagged 35 raid points in Season 5 for the Giants. He upped his game in Season 6, scoring 58 points in 19 games. Overall, he played 60 matches for the Fortune Giants, scoring 241 points, including 225 raid points.

Right Cover - Sunil Kumar

A perfect foil for Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar has also contributed immensely to the team's success. He bagged 58 points in season 5 and followed it by 76 & 47 points in Season 6 and Season 7, respectively. Overall in 67 matches, he has 179 points to his name.

Right In - K Prapanjan

Prapanjan joined the Gujarat Fortune Giants team in Season 6 and was a perfect partner for Sachin Tanwar. The player from Tamil Nadu played 22 matches for the team, scoring 122 points. However, the franchisee decided to relieve him, after which he played for the Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas.

Right Corner - Abozar Mighani

When Fazal Athrachli guarded the left corner, Abozar Mighani was a threat in the right corner. He scored 66 points from 24 matches in his debut season with the franchise. Since then, he has gone on to play for various franchises in the league.

