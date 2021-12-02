Gujarat Giants Time Table & complete schedule for Pro Kabaddi 2021

Two-time runners-up Gujarat Giants will begin their Pro Kabaddi 2021 campaign on December 23 against inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Gujarat Giants joined the Pro Kabaddi League ahead of the fifth season. Despite performing exceptionally well in their first two seasons, the Ahmedabad-based franchise has not been able to win a single championship.

Gujarat came very close to becoming champions in Season 5 and Season 6. However, they lost to the Patna Pirates in the fifth season's final while the Bengaluru Bulls defeated them for the title next year.

Gujarat Giants failed to qualify for the playoffs in the previous Pro Kabaddi League season, having finished ninth in the standings. However, they are among the favorites to win Pro Kabaddi 2021.

The reason behind the increase in their chances of winning is the addition of some experienced players to the squad. Gujarat signed the likes of Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Ajay Kumar and Hadi Oshtorak at the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction.

They retained their cover duo of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction. Overall, the Gujarat Giants have a stellar squad, and there is no reason why they cannot win.

On that note, let's have a look at their Pro Kabaddi 2021 schedule.

Gujarat Giants schedule for Pro Kabaddi 2021

Gujarat Giants will play four of their first 11 matches in December 2021, and their remaining matches of the first half in January 2022. All games of Pro Kabaddi 2021 will take place behind closed doors at Sheraton Grand Whitefield in Bengaluru.

December 23: Gujarat Giants vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers, 7:30 PM IST

December 24: Bengal Warriors vs. Gujarat Giants, 9:30 PM IST

December 26: Gujarat Giants vs. Dabang Delhi KC, 7:30 PM IST

December 29: UP Yoddha vs. Gujarat Giants, 8:30 PM IST

January 2: Gujarat Giants vs. Haryana Steelers, 7:30 PM IST

January 5: Puneri Paltan vs. Gujarat Giants, 7:30 PM IST

January 8: Gujarat Giants vs. Patna Pirates, 9:30 PM IST

January 11: Telugu Titans vs. Gujarat Giants, 8:30 PM IST

January 14: Gujarat Giants vs. Bengaluru Bulls, 8:30 PM IST

January 18: Gujarat Giants vs. U Mumba, 8:30 PM IST

January 20: Tamil Thalaivas vs. Gujarat Giants, 7:30 PM IST

