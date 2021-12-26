Pro Kabaddi 2021, Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Gujarat Giants will be up against Dabang Delhi in their 13th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Sunday.

Dabang Delhi have begun their new season with a bang as they have won their first two matches. They defeated Puneri Paltan 41-30 in their opening game and then beat U Mumba 31-27 in the 2nd match. The Dabang will be eager to continue their good form and make it a hat-trick of wins.

The Gujarat Giants began their campaign with a 34-27 win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers but lost the next game to the Bengal Warriors 28-31. The Giants will be eager to bounce back quickly by defeating last season's finalists.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 13th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 26th, 2021, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

The Giants lost their last game to the Bengal Warriors 28-31. Rakesh Narwal earned 12 raid points for the Giants, but no other raider could contribute to the attack. Ravinder Pahal was the best defender on the mat for the Giants with three tackle points, while Parvesh Bhainswal scored two tackle points. Mahender Rajput could come in the starting seven in place of Rathan K.

Probable Playing 7: Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pradeep Kumar, Rathan K/Mahender Rajput, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti

Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi defeated U Mumba 31-27 in their last game. In the last game, Naveen Kumar put up a solo brilliance as the youngster bagged 17 raid points. Their veteran skipper, Joginder Narwal, clinched four tackle points. No changes are expected in Dabang Delhi's starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chillar, Joginder Narwal, Ajay Thakur, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay

Today's PKL Match Prediction

It will be a direct contest between Gujarat Giants' defense and Dabang Delhi's attack. The Giants have failed in the attack in the first two matches. While they have done well in defense, their attack has let them down.

Dabang Delhi, at the same time, have done well in both departments. Their attack, led by 'Naveen Express,' has been on fire. Meanwhile, the defense has also been efficient. If Gujarat Giants don't improve in the attack, it will be difficult to stop the Dabangs from Delhi.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi are expected to win this game.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

