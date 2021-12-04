Haryana Steelers Time Table & complete schedule for Pro Kabaddi 2021

The Haryana Steelers will start their Pro Kabaddi 2021 campaign against three-time champions Patna Pirates on December 23 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield in Bengaluru.

The Haryana-based franchise joined the Pro Kabaddi League ahead of the tournament's fifth season. Over the last three seasons, the Steelers have qualified for the playoffs twice but failed to make it to the final on both occasions.

Ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2021, Haryana retained their star raiders Vikash Khandola and Vinay along with youngsters Chand Singh and Vikas Chillar. They signed former Gujarat Giants captain Rohit Gulia for a whopping ₹83 lakh at the PKL 2021 Auction.

Haryana's team management also invested their funds in former Pro Kabaddi League winners Rajesh Narwal and Surender Nada.

Other notable names to join the franchise at the auction were all-rounder Brijendra Singh Choudary, Iranian star Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou and former Patna Pirates all-rounder Vikas Jaglan.

It will be interesting to see how Haryana perform in Pro Kabaddi 2021. Ahead of their campaign, let's take a look at their full schedule for the first half of the season.

Haryana Steelers schedule for Pro Kabaddi 2021

Like other franchises, Haryana are scheduled to play four matches in December and seven games in January 2022. All matches will take place with zero fans in attendance.

Here's a look at the Haryana Steelers' schedule for the first half of PKL8:

December 23: Haryana Steelers vs. Patna Pirates, 9:30 PM IST

December 25: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Haryana Steelers, 9:30 PM IST

December 28: Telugu Titans vs. Haryana Steelers, 8:30 PM IST

December 30: Haryana Steelers vs. Bengaluru Bulls, 8:30 PM IST

January 2: Gujarat Giants vs. Haryana Steelers, 7:30 PM IST

January 4: Haryana Steelers vs. U Mumba, 7:30 PM IST

January 7: Bengal Warriors vs. Haryana Steelers, 7:30 PM IST

January 10: Tamil Thalaivas vs. Haryana Steelers, 7:30 PM IST

January 12: Haryana Steelers vs. UP Yoddha, 7:30 PM IST

January 15: Haryana Steelers vs. Dabang Delhi KC, 7:30 PM IST

January 19: Haryana Steelers vs. Puneri Paltan, 7:30 PM IST

