Pro Kabaddi 2021, Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Haryana Steelers will begin their quest for their maiden title against three-time champions Patna Pirates in their first game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

The Haryana Steelers qualified for the playoffs last season after finishing fifth in the points table. However, they lost the eliminator to U Mumba 38-46 to crash out of the competition.

Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates had a season to forget last time around. They finished eighth in the points table with eight wins, 13 losses, and one tied game.

Both Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers will be eager to begin their campaign on a positive note.

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates, Match 6th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 23rd, 2021, Thursday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers

The Steelers have a reliable duo of raiders in Vikash Kandola and Vinay. The likes of Rajesh Narwal and Rohit Gulia will be key all-rounders for them, while Surender Nada and Jaideep Kuldeep are expected to lead the defensive unit.

Probable Playing 7: Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Rajesh Narwal, Rohit Gulia, Surender Nada, Jaideep Kuldeep, Rajesh Gurjar

Patna Pirates

The Pirates will enter a new era after releasing their superstar Pardeep Narwal ahead of the auction. Prashanth Rai will be leading the Pirates this season, and he will have the company of Monu Goyat and Selvamani K in the raiding department. Sandeep, Neeraj Kumar and Shubham Shinde are expected to form Patna Pirates' defensive unit.

Probable Playing 7: Prashanth Rai, Monu Goyat, Selvamani K, Sandeep, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Sahil Mann

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

The Haryana Steelers have assembled a balanced squad with all bases covered. The presence of quality all-rounders like Rajesh Narwal and Rohit Gulia makes them a dangerous prospect.

At the same time, Patna Pirates have enough firepower in their raiding department. However, they are looking very light in their defense. The Pirates have young but inexperienced defenders, which could come to haunt them.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers are likely to win this contest.

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Haryana Steelers Patna Pirates 1 votes so far