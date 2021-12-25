Pro Kabaddi 2021, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Jaipur Pink Panthers are all set to take on Haryana Steelers in the 12th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

Jaipur Pink Panthers had a tough night in their opening game as they lost to Gujarat Giants 27-34. The former champions failed collectively against the Giants and will look to turn things around quickly with a win.

On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers also lost their opening game. They were defeated by the Patna Pirates 42-39 in a nail-biting thriller. The Steelers will be keen to bounce back as they search for their first win of the new season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers, Match 12th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 25th, 2021, Saturday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Barring Arjun Deshwal, the other raiders failed to turn up for the Panthers in their last match. While Arjun Deshwal scored 10 raid points, Deepak Hooda was the 2nd best raider with only four points. Sandeep Dhull bagged three tackle points in the defense, and Amit Hooda clinched two. They are likely to start with an unchanged seven.

Probable Playing 7: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Amit, Vishal, Nitin Rawal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull

Haryana Steelers

With 10 raid points, Rohit Gulia emerged as the best raider for the Steelers against the Pirates. Vikash Khandola had a quiet game with six raid points. Jaideep Kuldeep and Surender Nada scored High-5s in defense, respectively. Ravi Kumar is expected to replace Mohit in the starting seven for the Steelers.

Probable Playing 7: Vikash Khandola, Rohit Gulia, Shrikant Tewthia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Meetu Mahender, Surender Nada, Mohit/Ravi Kumar

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Jaipur Pink Panthers completely failed on the attacking front against Gujarat Giants. Deepak Hooda and Nitin Rawal could not score enough raid points, and Arjun Deshwal fought a lone battle. The defense was underwhelming, given that Gujarat Giants don't have a strong raiding unit.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers slipped at the wrong time in their game against the Pirates. They did a decent job on defense as two of their defenders returned with five points. However, their star raider Vikash Khandola had an off day, leading to their defeat.

The hopes of the Panthers majorly rely on the shoulders of Deepak Hooda. If the Steelers manage to contain Deepak Hooda, their attack could easily dismantle the opposition's defense.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers are expected to win this contest.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

