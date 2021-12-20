Pro Kabaddi 2021: Patna Pirates' all-time PKL 7

Patna Pirates are the most successful team in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) with three titles.

The Patna Pirates defeated the Jaipur Pink Panthers, becoming the first team in PKL history to successfully defend their title in season four, and later completed a hat-trick of titles by defeating Gujarat Fortune Giants in the final of the 2017 tournament.

Pardeep Narwal was an important factor in the team’s success and was the biggest star in the lineup. Apart from him, many other notable players have represented the franchise and contributed to their success.

We take a look at the players who have made an impact while playing for the three-time champions. Here's a look at Patna Pirates' all-time starting seven.

Left Corner: Jaideep

The Patna Pirates have had an unsettled defensive unit since season one. On the back of the Pardeep Narwal raiding, the three-time champions won titles in season three and four. However, things changed defensively with Jaideep taking over in the left corner.

Having made his debut for Patna in season five, he won the PKL title in his debut season and has been a regular feature in the team. Jaideep, in his first season, showed his defensive ability, scoring 71 tackle points and helping the team to a hat-trick of titles.

The last two seasons have seen him cross the 50 points mark. Overall, he has played 70 matches, scoring 181 tackle points.

Left In: Monu Goyat

Monu Goyat, while playing for the Patna Pirates during season five, was instrumental in the team's success.

Goyat played a perfect deputy to Pardeep Narwal, who scored 191 points and became the fourth-most successful raider of the season.

He made a name for himself as a do-or-die specialist that very season, scoring 45 points. Overall he had 202 points from 26 matches.

Left Cover: Kuldeep Singh

The defender is a three-time PKL champion and was instrumental in the Patna Pirates' success in seasons three and four.

Having made a slow start during the first season (season three), Kuldeep produced his best performance for Patna during season four in which he ended up third in the list of tackle points won by all-rounders with 34 points.

Overall, he played 25 matches for the Patna Pirates across two seasons and scored a total of 63 points in the process.

Center: Pardeep Narwal

The record-breaker needs no introduction as he has now become one of the most recognizable names in the sport of Kabaddi. Having spent five seasons with the Patna Pirates, the raider has added several records to his name.

He is the only person to have scored an eight-point raid against the Haryana Steelers in season five. He is also the first player to have multiple 300-point seasons.

Overall, the "Dubki King" played 101 matches and has 1,151 points to his name.

Right Cover: D Suresh Kumar

The experienced defender retired from the sport after just five seasons of the PKL. He played for the Patna Pirates for the first three seasons and was part of the title-winning team in season three.

He played well for the Pirates in the first two seasons, scoring 28 and 30 points respectively. In the third season, he could only manage 18 points.

He went on to play for U Mumba and Dabang Delhi in the final two seasons. Overall, he played 40 matches for Pirates scoring 76 points in total.

Right In: Rohit Kumar

Rohit Kumar rose to fame in his debut season for the Patna Pirates in season three when the team won their first title.

He scored 109 points and was MVP of season three and played a perfect foil to Pardeep Narwal. He played for another season before heading to the Bengaluru Bulls.

Following his departure from the Pirates, he has also proved himself as captaincy material, leading the Bengaluru Bulls to their maiden PKL crown in season six. Overall, he played 26 matches for the Patna Pirates and scored 209 points.

Right Corner: Sandeep Narwal

Sandeep Narwal started his career with the Patna Pirates and played for them in the first three seasons. Having started as a corner defender, Narwal slowly added a raiding skillset to his armory and became a very handy all-rounder.

He scored more than 100 points in the very first season and won the title with the Patna Pirates in season three. Overall he played 46 matches, scoring a total of 266 points, which also included 119 tackle points.

