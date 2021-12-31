Pro Kabaddi 2021, Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

On Friday, the Patna Pirates will lock horns with the Bengal Warriors in the 24th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

The Patna Pirates have made a decent start to their campaign as they sit fifth in the points table with two wins and one loss in three matches. The Pirates defeated Puneri Paltan 38-26 in their last match, and will be eager to win back-to-back matches.

The Bengal Warriors have slipped up after a strong start, and they sit sixth in the points table with two wins and two losses in four matches. The Warriors began their season with two back-to-back wins but lost their following two matches. The defending champions will now try to halt this losing run to avoid a further slip-up.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, Match 24, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 31, 2021, Friday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

Sachin scored a Super-10 against Puneri Paltan, while Prashanth Kumar scored five raid points. With four tackle points, Sunil was the best defender in the last match.

No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar, Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh had another blockbuster game with 16 raid points against Dabang Delhi in the last match. Meanwhile, Sukesh Hegde also made his presence felt on the mat with nine raid points. However, their defense failed, and only Abozar Mighani could bring four tackle points.

Rinku Narwal is expected to return to the playing seven in place of Sachin Vittala.

Probable Playing 7: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Darshan J, Abozar Mighani, Vijin Thangaduarai, Sachin Vittala/Rinku Narwal

Today's PKL Match Prediction

The Patna Pirates have managed to play as a unit so far, getting contributions from every player. However, there is still room for improvement in the raiding and defense departments. Monu Goyat and Prashanth Kumar are the main raiders for the Pirates, and the team will expect more raid points from them.

At the same time, the Bengal Warriors are struggling badly in defense. Their attack looks strong with Maninder Singh and Sukesh Hegde, but points are hard to come by in defense. Their defensive unit will have to regroup and find their feet to return to winning ways.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors are expected to win this game.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors live telecast details and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

