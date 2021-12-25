Pro Kabaddi 2021, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Patna Pirates will meet UP Yoddha in the 10th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

Fans are eagerly waiting for this contest as star man Pardeep Narwal will be up against his former team. The Patna Pirates made a positive start to their campaign by defeating the Haryana Steelers 42-39 in their opening game. The Pirates will be looking to register consecutive victories to build early momentum in the tournament.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddha lost their opening game to the defending champions Bengal Warriors 33-38. While it will be a nostalgic return for Pardeep Narwal against his former side, Yoddhas will try to open their account this season by defeating the Pirates.

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, Match 10th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 25th, 2021, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

Monu Goyat emerged as the Pirates' best raider with 15 points against the Steelers. Prashanth Kumar and Sachin each scored seven points each to support the senior raider.

Sajin C and Sunil bagged three points each in defense, while Mohammadreza Chiyaneh clinched two points. No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar, Sachin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Sunil

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal began slowly for the Yoddhas as he scored eight raid points against the Warriors. While Surender Gill scored five raid points, Shrikant Jadhav failed to turn up and managed only a single point in the attack.

Skipper Nitesh Kumar and Ashu Singh each scored three points in the defense. Rohit Tomar substituted Shrikant Jadhav against the Warriors, but he is likely to stay on the bench.

Probable Playing 7: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Sumit

Today's PKL Match Prediction

The Raiders of Patna Pirates did a tremendous job against the Steelers and won the game. However, the same cannot be said about their defense. For UP Yoddha, their raiding trio let them down against the Warriors.

However, given the quality the Yoddhas have in their attack, it might be a difficult task for the Pirates to stop them. Moreover, the Yoddhas have a defense to neutralize the attacking threat of the Pirates.

The Pirates have to elevate their game in both departments to win this contest as the Yoddhas will come hard at them in search of their first win.

Prediction: UP Yoddha are expected to win this game.

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Pirates make it two wins in a row? Yes No 1 votes so far