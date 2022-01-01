Pro Kabaddi 2021 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 10 after Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors PKL match

The tenth day of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) witnessed two pretty one-sided fixtures being played. To start the day, the Tamil Thalaivas finally secured their first win of the season following which the Patna Pirates secured a comfortable win over the Bengal Warriors.

It threatened to be the same old story for Tamil Thalaivas yet again as they allowed Puneri Paltan to stage a comeback, after taking a comfortable lead in the first ten minutes of the game. Puneri Paltan capitalized on the Thalaivas' mistake to reduce the difference to just 2 points at one stage in the second half.

However, schoolboy errors from the Paltan defense coupled with Ajinkya Pawar's heroics sealed the deal for the Thalaivas as they managed a 36-26 win over Puneri Paltan. Pawar emerged as a do-or-die specialist for the Thalaivas as he managed to raid successfully in four do-or-die raids at a time when Pune were playing on their defense.

Puneri Paltan was hurt by the absence of Nitin Tomar, with 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari unable to score points at will like yesteryear. Pankaj Mohite and Inamdar were constantly tackled which led to them playing quite circumspectly.

The Patna Pirates, courtesy of another brilliant performance by Monu Goyat, comfortably cruised to a 44-30 win over the defending champions Bengal Warriors in the second fixture of the night.

The Bengal Warriors squandered the lead that they had garnered in the first half as they allowed the Pirates to make a grand comeback. Goyat starred with 15 points, including three tackle points, while Sachin missed out on a Super 10 by just one solitary point.

For the Warriors, Maninder Singh's 12-point effort went in vain as he lacked support from the other raiders. Rishank Devadiga and Sukesh Hegde were unable to play the supporting role well. Amit Narwal picked up a High 5 but overall, the defense was below-par.

Pro Kabaddi 2021 Standings (Updated)

The Patna Pirates, after their massive win, burst into the top-two of the points table, displacing the Bengaluru Bulls. The Pirates now have 16 points from four games with three wins and a loss to their name.

Tamil Thalaivas' position rose significantly as they now stand sixth with a positive Score Difference as well. Puneri Paltan continue to remain at the bottom of the table and will need something special from here on to turn their campaign around.

The new year will begin with a bang for PKL fans as there is a Triple Panga scheduled for Saturday night. It will all start with U Mumba taking on U.P. Yoddha following which the Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Telugu Titans. Dabang Delhi K.C. will square off against the Thalaivas in the final fixture of the day.

One can expect lots of action and movement in the points table post the conclusion of Day 11.

