Pro Kabaddi 2021, Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Puneri Paltan will square off against the Telugu Titans in the 11th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

The Puneri Paltan have had a tough start to the new season as they lost their opening game to Dabang Delhi 30-41. They were completely outplayed by last season's finalists, and will now be looking to bounce back with a win.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans had to share the honors in their opening game against Tamil Thalaivas. They were cruising to victory before the Thalaivas made an enthralling comeback. The Titans will look to learn from their mistakes and earn their first win of the season this time round.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans, Match 11th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 25th, 2021, Saturday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

With seven raid points, Nitin Tomar was the best raider for the Paltan against the Dabang. Showman Rahul Chaudhari was a major disappointment with only five raid points, while Pankaj Mohite scored four points in the attack.

Their defense looked off-color as Sombir and Jadhav Shahaji bagged two points each. Sanket Sawant could be dropped from the starting seven for Baldev.

Probable Playing 7: Nitin Tomar, Rahul Chaudhari, Pankaj Mohite, Sombir, Jadhav Shahaji, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sanket Sawant/Baldev

Telugu Titans

Siddharth Desai looked in good touch for the Titans with 11 points in their last match. Rajnish contributed six raid points, while Sandeep Kandola scored a high-five in the defense.

Rohit Kumar didn't feature against Tamil Thalaivas, and Ankit Beniwal could sit out if he returns to the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Siddharth Desai, Rajnish, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola, Ankit Beniwal/Rohit Kumar

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan made a slow start against Dabang Delhi and failed to get going in both defense and attack. They have accumulated only five tackle points against Dabang Delhi, and it would be impossible for them to stop Siddharth Desai and Rohit Kumar on current form.

The famed attacking duo of Puneri Paltan also failed to turn up, and the form of Rahul Chaudhari could be a cause for concern.

At the same time, the Telugu Titans failed to hold on to their nerves under pressure. In the game's last moments, they could not nail down the game and allowed the Thalaivas to come back. The Titans must quickly work on their mistakes to avoid further slipups.

Prediction: Telugu Titans are expected to win this game.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

