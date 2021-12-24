Pro Kabaddi 2021, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas will be up against the Bengaluru Bulls on December 24 in the eighth match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

Tamil Thalaivas shared their points with the Telugu Titans in their opening encounter on December 22. The Thalaivas were on the cusp of losing the match, but they mounted a serious comeback in the last five minutes to tie the game 40-40.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls had to face a shock defeat in their opening game against U Mumba. The Bulls’ defense was fragile on the night as they were thrashed 30-46.

Both the Bulls and Thalaivas will look to get into the groove quickly to register their first win of the season.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 8th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 24th, 2021, Friday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet was their best raider in the last match with 12 points, while K Prapanjan added six raid points. Surjeet Singh and Mohit scored four points, respectively.

Bhavani Rajput played as the third raider, but he proved highly ineffective. Ajinkya Pawar could replace him in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: K Prapanjan, Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Ajinkya Pawar/Bhavani Rajput

Bengaluru Bulls

Chandran Ranjit and Pawan Sehrawat scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, against U Mumba in the last match. However, their defense failed to turn up as they managed only two defensive points in the whole game.

More G played as the third raider, and he could be replaced by Bharat, who impressed in the last minute of the match. In the defense, Amit Sheoran is expected to get the nod ahead of Aman.

Probable Playing 7: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat/More G, Mayur Jagannath, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Aman/Amit Sheoran

Today's PKL Match Prediction

On paper, the Bengaluru Bulls are a stronger side than Tamil Thalaivas. However, the defensive units of the two teams had a contrasting night in their respective last games. While the Thalaivas’ defense helped them mount a comeback against the Titans, the Bulls’ defense flopped massively against U Mumba.

If Thalaivas can produce another strong defensive display, they will upset the Bengaluru Bulls. At the same time, the Bulls have a strong raiding unit which could be a tough nut to crack.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are expected to win this game.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

