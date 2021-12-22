Pro Kabaddi 2021, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Telugu Titans are all set to kick off their new season as they meet Tamil Thalaivas in the second match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

Both sides had a horrendous last season and will be eager to make amendments this time around. The Telugu Titans finished 11th in the league standings in PKL 7 with six wins, 13 losses and three tied matches in their account.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, finished last in the points table with only four wins, 15 losses, and three tied games.

Both sides made some crucial signings at the players' auction ahead of PKL 8, and will be eager to begin the new season on a positive note by winning the southern derby.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 2nd, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 22, 2021, Wednesday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

The Titans made a statement signing in the form of experienced Rohit Kumar to assist Bahubali Siddharth Desai to form a formidable raiding duo.

Meanwhile, Rajnish is expected to play a supporting role as the third raider. C Arun is expected to hold the fort in the defensive unit alongside Surinder Singh and Ruturaj Koravi.

Probable Playing 7: Siddharth Desai, Rohit Kumar, Rajnish, Amit Chauhan, C Arun, Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi

Tamil Thalaivas

The Thalaivas have entrusted the youngsters this season. They have K Prapanjan to lead the attack while Athul MS and Manjeet will support him.

While Sagar B Krishna and Santhapanaselvam are likely to be key all-rounders, Surjeet Singh, M Abhishek, and Sagar are likely to handle the defense.

Probable Playing 7: K Prapanjan, Athul MS, Manjeet, Sagar B Krishna, Santhapanaselvam, Surjeet Singh, M Abhishek, Sagar

Today's PKL Match Prediction

It will be a battle between two strong raiding units as the defense of both sides is looking light and inexperienced. While the Thalaivas have assembled a young and energetic attack, the Titans have the experience of Siddharth Desai and Rohit Kumar.

It would be an uphill task for the Thalaivas' defense to contain the attacking duo of the Titans. However, if they manage to do so, Tamil Thalaivas will have a chance to win this game.

Prediction: Telugu Titans are expected to win this contest.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Tamil Thalaivas start their campaign on a positive note? Yes No 0 votes so far