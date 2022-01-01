Pro Kabaddi 2021, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

U Mumba will square off against UP Yoddha in the 25th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

U Mumba have made a bright start to their season. They sit fourth on the points table with two wins, a loss and a tied game after four matches. The Mumbai-based franchise defeated arch-rivals Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-28 in their last game, and will look to keep their momentum going with back-to-back victories.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, have struggled to get going so far. They are eighth in the points table with a win, two losses and a tied game after four fixtures. The Yoddha rose from the dead to tie their last match 32-32 against Gujarat Giants, and they will now be inspired to return to the winning lane.

U Mumba vs UP Yoddha Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Match 25, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: 1st January 2022, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

U Mumba vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh returned to form with a Super-10 against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, while V Ajith continued his excellent form with 11 raid points. Skipper Fazel Atrachali was the best defender on the mat with three tackle points.

They are likely to play with the same starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Abhishek Singh, Sunil Siddhgavali, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal scored 11 raid points in the last match against Gujarat Giants. Meanwhile, Surender Gill also chipped in with six raid points. Sumit and Ashu Singh returned with three tackle points in the defense, respectively.

No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep, Rohit Tomar

Today's PKL Match Prediction

U Mumba ticked all the boxes against the Panthers in the last game. While their raiding duo of Abhishek Singh and V Ajith breathed fire, Fazel Atrachali & Co. were compact in the defense. They will now look to stay consistent with their performances.

Meanwhile all is not well for UP Yoddhas. They are over-reliant on Pardeep Narwal and their star raider is not getting enough support from the other raiders. Nitesh is yet to find form and needs to get back to his best quickly to arrest UP Yoddha’s slump.

Prediction: UP Yoddha are likely to win this contest.

U Mumba vs UP Yoddha live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

