Pro Kabaddi 2022: 3 Defenders with a point to prove

Pro Kabaddi season 9 isn't far away and teams must be entering their final leg of preparations leading up to the start of the competition. The auction was an exciting affair and threw up plenty of surprises for fans and players alike.

There were many players that franchises backed despite them having an indifferent season last time out. They may have a point to prove this season. On that note, let's look at three defenders with a point to prove in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

#1 Fazel Atrachali (Puneri Paltan)

Fazel Atrachali had a disappointing season by his standards in PKL 8, scoring 51 tackle points in 22 matches. Despite that slight dip in form, he was the most coveted defender at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction, going to the Puneri Paltan for a whopping ₹1.38 Crore.

While there is no doubt that Fazel is among the best defenders in the league, his hefty price tag comes with plenty of expectations. He may have a point to prove in the upcoming edition of PKL and impress for his new franchise.

#2 Sunil Kumar (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Another player on this list similar to Fazel is Sunil Kumar. He is one of the best players in his position. The former Gujarat Giants right cover was released by the franchise after four seasons with them. However, he too struck gold at the auction, fetching a ₹90 Lakhs bid from the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

After a disappointing season 8 where he scored 38 tackle points in 23 matches, Sunil will look to bounce back for his new side. It will be interesting to see how Sunil performs without Parvesh Bhainswal at left cover. Nonetheless, he's someone to keep an eye on this season.

#3 Surinder Singh (U Mumba)

Surinder Singh returns to the U Mumba camp for PKL 9.

Surinder Singh is another player who could have a point to prove this season. The right cover defender returns to U Mumba after spending a season away at the Telugu Titans camp. He was one of the most vital cogs on U Mumba's defense before the pandemic break, post which he signed for the Telugu Titans for ₹55 Lakhs.

A disappointing season followed both for the franchise and Surinder, where he scored only 31 tackle points in 21 matches. He was re-signed by U Mumba for ₹35.50 Lakhs at the PKL 9 Auction and should play a key role for them this season.

U Mumba have selected a pretty inexperienced side this season and Surinder will be one of their senior players in defense, with a thirst to prove himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far