Pro Kabaddi 2022: 3 players Bengaluru Bulls may retain for PKL 9

Former Pro Kabaddi League champions Bengaluru Bulls crashed out of PKL 8 following a defeat against Dabang Delhi KC in the semifinals. The Bulls made it to the last four with a win over the Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator, but failed to book their place in the final.

The Bengaluru-based franchise will be happy with their performance, having started the tournament with an embarrassing loss at the hands of U Mumba. The Bulls were also over-reliant on one raider but still managed to reach the semifinals.

The Bengaluru Bulls team management will now look forward to preparing their strategies for the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. They may retain the following three names from the current squad ahead of the next auction.

#1 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

Captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat single-handedly won many matches for the Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi 2022. He was the only raider in the competition to score more than 300 raid points. The Bulls skipper also contributed to the defense and supported his team's defenders well.

Shedding some more light on his numbers, Pawan Sehrawat scored 304 raid points for the Bulls in PKL 8. He averaged 12.67 raid points per match, while his raid strike rate was 64%.

Sehrawat scored 16 tackle points this season, including one High 5. He also executed four super tackles and saved an all-out for his side on multiple occasions. Thus, it is a no-brainer for the Bulls to retain Sehrawat.

#2 Saurabh Nandal

Right corner defender Saurabh Nandal continued his fine form from PKL 7 and scored 69 tackle points for the Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi 2022. He was the number one defender on the team and also stood third on the Most Tackle Points list across the league.

Nandal executed six super tackles for the Bengaluru Bulls this season. He recorded two High 5s and completed 2.88 successful tackles per match. Since he has been with the Bulls for two seasons and has performed well for the team, the management should consider retaining him for season nine.

#3 Aman

Playing in his maiden Pro Kabaddi League season, left corner defender Aman formed an excellent partnership with Nandal and troubled opposition defenders. The youngster did commit a few mistakes in the defense, but he ended the season with 53 tackle points for his team.

Considering it was his first season, the Bulls team management would be satisfied with the performance of their left corner defender. Aman registered one High 5 and completed two super tackles in 23 matches this season. He averaged 2.3 successful tackles per match and finished 13th on the Most Tackle Points list.

Overall, the Bengaluru Bulls team management may retain their lead raider Pawan Sehrawat and corner defenders Aman and Saurabh Nandal. They can build the rest of the squad around these three names.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra