Pro Kabaddi 2022: 3 players who can break Manjeet Chhillar's record of most tackle points

Manjeet Chhillar is the number one name on the all-time list of players with the most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi League history. The former Dabang Delhi KC all-rounder played 132 matches in the first eight seasons in the PKL, scoring 391 tackle points.

Many fans will remember that Manjeet Chhillar was the captain of the Bengaluru Bulls in the first two seasons. Under his captaincy, the Bulls finished runners-up in the league's second edition. He then had stints with Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Tamil Thalaivas before moving to Dabang Delhi KC in season eight.

Manjeet Chhillar won his first PKL championship with Delhi in season eight and decided to retire from the league. He has now taken up the role of Telugu Titans team's assistant coach in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Now that Manjeet Chhillar is retired, one of the other defenders in the league could take his spot at the top of the all-time list. Here are the top three contenders to break Manjeet's record.

#1 Fazel Atrachali, Puneri Paltan

Former U Mumba captain Fazel Atrachali has moved to Puneri Paltan this season. The Iranian defender is the most successful foreign player in Pro Kabaddi League history. Earlier this year, he became the most expensive defender in PKL history as Pune splurged ₹1.38 crore to acquire his services.

The Iranian star started his PKL career with U Mumba before joining the Patna Pirates and then Gujarat Giants. U Mumba bought him back in season six, and he stayed with the team for three seasons before leaving this year.

Fazel won the Best Defender award in seasons four and seven. He is second on the all-time list of Most Tackle Points right now with 368 tackle points in 125 matches. He needs 24 tackle points to dethrone Manjeet Chhillar. It should not be a surprise if Fazel accomplishes the feat in the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2022.

#2 Ravinder Pahal, Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans' new captain Ravinder Pahal is fourth on the all-time list with 338 tackle points from 120 matches. He played only eight games for the Gujarat Giants last season as he struggled with his fitness issues.

However, Pahal has worked on his fitness during the break between PKL 8 and 9. He should be available to play throughout the season for the Titans.

Pahal needs 54 tackle points to overtake Manjeet. If Fazel Atrachali fails to get going like the previous season, the Telugu Titans skipper could jump ahead in the race.

#3 Surjeet Singh, Telugu Titans

Another Telugu Titans defender to feature on the list is Surjeet Singh. The cover defender has earned 331 tackle points in 114 matches so far. He is 60 points behind Manjeet, but if he fires all cylinders in Pro Kabaddi 2022, he can reach near him in no time.

Telugu Titans' assistant coach Manjeet Chhillar would certainly not mind if one of his team's players breaks his record. It will be interesting to see if Fazel Atrachali wins this race or loses it one of the Telugu Titans stars.

