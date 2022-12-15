Pro Kabaddi 2022: 3 players Telugu Titans should retain for next PKL season

The Telugu Titans had yet another forgettable season in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) this year. They finished last in the PKL 9 points table after managing only two wins in their 22 league-stage matches. Despite being one of the only three teams to have home advantage this season, the Titans failed to take advantage of it, suffering 20 defeats in the process.

When the Pro Kabaddi 2022 auction culminated, many fans felt that the Telugu Titans would not only qualify for the playoffs but also lift the PKL trophy this year. They formed one of the best squads in PKL history, and with former Pro Kabaddi champion Manjeet Chhillar as their assistant coach, it seemed like the Titans were destined for success.

However, not even a star-studded squad and a new coaching staff could change the fortunes of the Telugu Titans. They did win one more match than last season, but fans had high hopes from them.

The Telugu Titans team management will likely go for yet another overhaul in the new season. The majority of the fans want the owners to release all the players and start fresh, but here are three names whom the Titans should retain.

#1 Telugu Titans captain Parvesh Bhainswal

The Titans changed their captain multiple times during the Pro Kabaddi 2022 season, but the last player to lead the side was Parvesh Bhainswal. The left cover defender was the top performer for the team in the defense. He emerged as a 'Super Tackle Specialist' for the Titans as he earned 54 tackle points in 21 matches.

Over the years, the Telugu Titans have been known to have a weak defense, but this year, their defenders performed better than the raiders in most of the matches. Parvesh Bhainswal recorded six High 5s and executed 10 Super Tackles in his first season with the Titans.

Considering that there aren't too many talented left cover defenders in the kabaddi world, the Telugu Titans should consider retaining Bhainswal.

#2 Siddharth Desai

Kabaddi360 @Kabaddi_360

Siddharth Desai & Parvesh Malik are the only Stand Out performers for TT in season

What all Changes Should they do for next season?

.

#telugutitans

#pklseason9

#prokabaddi

#Kabaddi360 One more worst Season for Telugu TitansSiddharth Desai & Parvesh Malik are the only Stand Out performers for TT in seasonWhat all Changes Should they do for next season? One more worst Season for Telugu TitansSiddharth Desai & Parvesh Malik are the only Stand Out performers for TT in season What all Changes Should they do for next season?.#telugutitans #pklseason9 #prokabaddi #Kabaddi360 https://t.co/Ipu1d0FUHv

The Titans had multiple star raiders in their squad, namely Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Rajnish Dalal, and Ankit Beniwal. Some fans thought that Siddharth Desai may not even receive a place in the team's starting seven.

But Desai made the most out of the opportunities he received and scored 142 raid points in 17 matches for the Titans, ending up as their best raider. Fans should note that the Titans signed him at his base price of ₹20 lakh, which is why retaining him for the next season may not be a bad move.

#3 Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj struggled to score points initially, but overall, he had a decent season with the Titans. Playing in the left corner position, Bhardwaj scored 44 tackle points. He executed seven Super Tackles and recorded two High 5s as well.

By retaining Bhardwaj, Parvesh Bhainswal and Siddharth Desai, the Titans will have half of their playing seven ready for next season. They can target some other players at the auction to fill up the remaining spots.

Poll : 0 votes