Pro Kabaddi 2022: 3 reasons why Gujarat Giants could win PKL 9

Gujarat Giants have been one of the most successful teams among the four franchises that joined the Pro Kabaddi League in 2017. The Ahmedabad-based franchise made it to the finals of seasons five and six, but were unable to win the title on both occasions.

The Giants made it to the playoffs in PKL 8 as well. However, they failed to cross the final hurdle. After the team's failure to win the trophy in the first four seasons, Gujarat Giants franchise owners made some big changes to the group this year.

They let go of their head coach Manpreet Singh, who played a pivotal role in the team's journey to the playoffs in three seasons. Former Patna Pirates coach Ram Mehar Singh has replaced Manpreet as the head coach of the Giants.

The new team management released the team's two most experienced defenders - Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction. Gujarat Giants have a new-look squad for Pro Kabaddi 2022. Here is the full list of Gujarat players:

Sonu, Rakesh, Gaurav Chhikhara, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Dong Geon Lee, Young Chang Ko, Arkam Shaikh, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Rinku Narwal, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Baldev Singh, Sawin, Purna Singh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, and Manuj.

﻿The squad looks a bit inexperienced on paper, but Gujarat have always punched above their weight in the Pro Kabaddi League. Although the Giants have never won the PKL trophy before, here are three reasons why they can win the Pro Kabaddi 2022 season.

#1 Gujarat Giants have an excellent group of raiders for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Many fans would know that Gujarat tried to sign Pardeep Narwal and Sachin Tanwar at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction. However, they lost the raiders to UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates, respecitvely owing to the Final Bid Match Card rule.

Nevertheless, Gujarat still managed to assemble a fantastic group of underrated raiders who can win matches on their day. They retained last season's top raiders Rakesh HS and Pardeep Kumar.

Veteran raider Chandran Ranjit will join the two names along with Mahendra Rajput, who has proven to be a Super Sub in PKL.

#2 Corner duo of Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal

Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal's corner combination played an integral role in the Bengal Warriors' PKL 2019 championship win. Both defenders supported each other beautifully and scored more than 60 tackle points each.

After playing for different teams in PKL 8, Baldev and Rinku will reunite at Gujarat Giants this season. The Giants have released their cover pair of Sunil and Parvesh, but they have signed an equally excellent pair for the corner positions.

#3 New coach Ram Mehar Singh

Ram Mehar Singh helped the Patna Pirates win multiple championships in the PKL. The Ahmedabad-based franchise have signed him with the aim of winning their maiden title.

Singh knows how to get the best out of the available resources. His coaching will bolster Gujarat's chances of winning Pro Kabaddi 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far