Pro Kabaddi 2022: 3 Reasons why the Telugu Titans could win PKL 9

After a string of disappointing campaigns, there appears to be some hope for Telugu Titans fans. Home to the original poster boy of the Pro Kabaddi League, Rahul Chaudhari, the Titans were a force to reckon with in the initial few seasons of PKL.

Since season 4, however, the Titans haven't made the playoffs even once, and they'll be keen to end that run this time out. With Manjeet Chillar joining their coaching staff and a new-look squad at their disposal, they have what it takes to pose a challenge.

On that note, let's look at three reasons why the Telugu Titans can win PKL 9.

#3 Plenty of recognized PKL Names

To finally quench their thirst to win a maiden PKL title, the Telugu Titans put on an excellent recruitment display at the 2022 Pro Kabaddi Player Auction. Guided by many, including newly joined assistant coach Manjeet Chillar, the Titans have assembled a squad with an ideal mix of players with PKL pedigree and some young, upcoming talents.

The likes of Rajnish and Ankit Beniwal will now have Monu Goyat and Siddharth Desai to learn from. Meanwhile, the experience of Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Parvesh Bhainswal, and Surjeet Singh makes for a star-studded defense.

This has easily been the best squad the Titans have put out in recent times, and the big-name PKL stars are a major reason for that.

#2 Excellent Squad Depth

The Titans possess plenty of squad depth and that should help them have a successful season. Another factor that should be attributed was their performance at the auction table, the Titans have built a squad with lots of flexibility and backup options.

They have experienced PKL players in every position and even if some of them don't make the strongest seven, they are very effective options to have on the bench. We have seen many teams struggle to cope after losing some key players to injury, and that's something the Titans have covered this season.

#1 Stellar Raiding Unit

While their defense is no less menacing, it's the electric raiding unit the Telugu Titans have managed to assemble that catches the eye. Abhishek Singh was their marquee signing in the raiding department and to get him for ₹60 Lakhs was a shrewd business. The former U Mumba lead raider should be raking in the raid points this season.

Siddharth Desai was bought back by the franchise at his base price of only ₹20 Lakhs and we all know how good he can be when he's fit. In his absence, however, the Titans unearthed a couple of young stars in Ankit Beniwal and Rajnish. Both crossed 100 raid points last season and add more power to the Titans raiding unit. Monu Goyat was also purchased for his base price of ₹20 Lakhs.

The Titans raiding unit can cause problems for even the best defenses in the league and are capable of powering them to their first-ever PKL title win.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far