Pro Kabaddi 2022: 4 teams that have finished 1st in the points table for the most number of times

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) brought about a revolution in the sport of kabaddi. The tournament was initiated in 2014 by Mashal Sports. In no time, PKL became one of the most-followed sports leagues in India.

The competition expanded to 12 teams from eight in 2017 as the fight to win the Pro Kabaddi League trophy became more intense. Every team aims to dominate their opponents and finish at the top of the points table. However, only one team can achieve that feat in a season.

In the nine seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League so far, only four teams have accomplished the feat of topping the points table more than once. Here is a list of those four teams.

#1 Pro Kabaddi 2022 tabletoppers Jaipur Pink Panthers - 2 times

Jaipur Pink Panthers directly qualified for the semifinals (Image: PKL)

The Jaipur Pink Panthers were the first team to achieve the feat of finishing at the top of the Pro Kabaddi League points table. The Jaipur-based franchise topped the standings in Season 1 by recording 10 wins in 14 matches.

The Pink Panthers could not finish at the helm in any of the next seven seasons, but they have once again topped the standings this year. Jaipur bagged the number one spot in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 points table with 15 wins in 22 matches. They earned a total of 82 points in the league round.

#2 U Mumba - 2 times

Season 2 champions U Mumba have also topped the league table twice in the PKL. They achieved the feat for the first time in Season 2, where they recorded a win in 12 of their 14 league stage matches. U Mumba repeated the same performance in Season 3, registering 12 wins in 14 matches.

The Mumbai-based franchise has never topped the points table ever since the league expanded to 12 teams. This year, they finished in ninth position and were eliminated before the playoffs.

#3 Patna Pirates - 2 times

Patna Pirates topped the points table last season (Image: PKL)

Three-time champions Patna Pirates finished at the top of the points table in Season 4. They recorded 10 wins in 14 matches to reserve a place in the second round of the tournament. Patna went on to lift the championship that season.

They topped the points table in Season 8 as well, registering 16 wins in 22 matches. Patna qualified for the PKL 8 final but lost against Dabang Delhi KC by one point.

#4 Gujarat Giants - 2 times

Gujarat Giants did not participate in any of the first four Pro Kabaddi seasons, but they jointly own the record for finishing first in the points table for the most number of times. The Giants made their debut in Season 5 and topped the Group A points table with 87 points from 22 matches.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise continued in the same vein in Season 6 as well and finished at the helm of the Group A standings. They earned 93 points from 22 matches that season. It is pertinent to note that the Giants made it to the final in both seasons but failed to capture the title.

