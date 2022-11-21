Pro Kabaddi 2022: 5 defenders who scored 10 or more tackle points in 1 PKL match

The Pro Kabaddi League has entertained fans across the world with the action-packed performances from the players. The tournament started back in 2014, and the ninth edition of the league is underway right now in India.

Fans have enjoyed the unique raiding and tackling skills shown by the players in these kabaddi matches over the years. Raiders and defenders are effectively kabaddi's answer to cricket's batters and bowlers.

A century in cricket is almost equivalent to a Super 10 for a raider, while a five-wicket haul for a bowler is similar to a High 5 for a defender in kabaddi.

It is rare to see a defender scoring more than five tackle points in a match. However, in the Pro Kabaddi League's history, there have been five defenders who have amazingly managed to score 10 or more tackle points in just one game.

In this listicle now, we will have a look at those five names.

#1 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh | Patna Pirates

Iranian defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh produced the performance of a lifetime in a recent Pro Kabaddi League match. Playing for the Patna Pirates against Dabang Delhi KC at Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Chiyaneh executed a record eight super tackles.

A super tackle is possible when there are three or fewer defenders on the mat. It is generally tougher for a defender to complete a super tackle because he does not have enough supporting players available on the mat.

Chiyaneh notably managed to execute eight super tackles against a star-studded Dabang Delhi KC team. He finished with 16 tackle points in the match, becoming the first defender in PKL history to score more than 15 tackle points in one game.

Chiyaneh also earned three raid points for the Patna Pirates. However, his efforts went in vain as Dabang Delhi KC won the match 30-27.

#2 Neeraj Kumar | Patna Pirates

In Match 92 of PKL 2019, Patna Pirates defender Neeraj Kumar earned 11 tackle points against the Puneri Paltan. It was a record-equaling performance at the time by Neeraj for the most tackle points by a defender in one match.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has overtaken Neeraj on this list now. However, the Patna Pirates star still owns the record for the most tackle points in a Pro Kabaddi match by an Indian.

Neeraj also notably ended up on the winning side as Patna won the game 55-33.

#3 Manjeet Chhillar | Puneri Paltan

Manjeet Chhillar held the record for the most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi for a long time. The former Puneri Paltan star scored 11 tackle points in a match against the Bengaluru Bulls back in the fourth season of the PKL.

Chhillar accomplished the feat while donning the Puneri Paltan jersey and his team won that game 36-33 thanks to his exploits.

#4 Sombir | Telugu Titans

Right corner defender Sombir scored 10 tackle points while playing for the Telugu Titans during the fifth edition of the league.

The Titans battled against Tamil Thalaivas in Mumbai on August 31, 2017. In that game, Sombir top-scored in the defensive unit by aggregating 10 tackle points. His fantastic performance guided the Titans to a 33-28 win.

#5 Surender Nada | U Mumba

Surender Nada was the first defender to score 10 tackle points in a Pro Kabaddi match. He brought his 'A' game to the table while playing for U Mumba in the semifinals of the second PKL season against the Patna Pirates.

Nada dominated the Patna raiders, scoring 10 tackle points, including one super tackle. His phenomenal performance inspired U Mumba to a 35-18 win.

