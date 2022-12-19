Pro Kabaddi 2022: 5 defenders who scored the most tackle points in PKL 9

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL) came to an end last Saturday in Mumbai. The Jaipur Pink Panthers bagged the PKL 9 championship by defeating Puneri Paltan in the summit clash. One of the main reasons behind Jaipur's win was the strong showing from their defense. The Pink Panthers earned 15 tackle points in the final.

Defense is probably the most important aspect of kabaddi. It is tough for any team to win a match if their defense is weak. The raiders can help the team get a lead, but if the defense leaks points, then the lead cannot be sustained.

Speaking of the significance of defenders in the PKL, here's a list of the top five defenders who earned the most tackle points in the Pro Kabaddi 2022.

#5 Aman Antil - 60 tackle points

Aman Antil is one of the many talents unearthed by the Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League. The left corner defender had another successful season with the Bulls as he attained the fifth position on the list of Most Tackle Points.

Playing in the left corner position, Aman scored 60 tackle points in 24 matches. His solid defense helped the Bulls qualify for the semifinals of PKL 9.

#4 Sunil Kumar - 64 tackle points

Jaipur Pink Panthers captain Sunil Kumar led his side from the front in the Pro Kabaddi 2022. The right cover defender scored 64 tackle points in 23 matches. He earned four High 5s in the competition, with one of them coming in the final against Puneri Paltan.

Kumar formed an excellent cover combination with Iranian defender Reza Mirbhageri. They played well as a unit for Jaipur and ensured that the franchise won its second PKL championship.

#3 Saurabh Nandal - 72 tackle points

Another defender from the Bengaluru Bulls to appear on the list is the team's right corner defender Saurabh Nandal. He formed a fantastic combination with Aman Antil this season. Both the corner defenders wreaked havoc in PKL 9.

While Aman finished fifth on the leaderboard, Saurabh bagged the third spot with 72 tackle points to his name. Unfortunately, Saurabh and Aman did not receive enough support from the Bengaluru Bulls' cover defenders. Otherwise, the team could have made it beyond the semifinals.

#2 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh - 84 tackle points

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh was the most successful foreign defender of the Pro Kabaddi 2022. The Iranian player scored 84 tackle points in just 20 games for the Patna Pirates. He maintained an average of more than four tackle points per match.

Although Patna did not qualify for the playoffs, the team's fans will always remember this season for Chiyaneh's excellent defense, including the 16-point haul against Dabang Delhi KC.

#1 Best defender of Pro Kabaddi 2022: Ankush Rathee - 89 tackle points

Jaipur Pink Panthers' left corner defender Ankush Rathee was the number one defender of the Pro Kabaddi 2022. He played 24 matches for Jaipur, scoring 89 tackle points.

It did not seem like Ankush was playing his debut season as he tackled down some of the finest raiders of the game while playing in the left corner position for Jaipur.

Poll : 0 votes