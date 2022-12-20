Pro Kabaddi 2022: 5 defenders with the most Super tackles in PKL 9

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL) was one of the most entertaining league seasons of all time. 12 teams competed against each other across four cities over the last three months, with the Jaipur Pink Panthers emerging as the champions in the end.

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan were the two teams that made it to the PKL 9 final. A solid defensive performance from Jaipur helped them record a 33-29 victory in the summit clash against the Paltan.

Defense is probably the most important part of kabaddi. If a team has a rock-solid defense, it can always achieve success in the big matches.

The concept of Super tackles is a new thing that Pro Kabaddi has introduced to the sport of kabaddi. If a team tackles a raider with three or less defenders on the mat, the tackle is called a Super tackle. For one Super tackle, a team earns two points.

Super tackles are not only important for scoring points, but they also help a team in avoiding all-outs. Speaking of Super tackles, here's a list of the top five defenders who executed the most Super tackles in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

#5 Rinku Sharma - 7 Super tackles

Rinku Sharma made history in the previous season of the Pro Kabaddi League by pulling off the first-ever solo tackle in the PKL. The U Mumba defender continued his superb form in PKL 2022 as well, as he ended up completing seven Super tackles in just 19 matches.

Telugu Titans defender Vishal Bhardwaj also executed seven Super tackles in 19 matches, but he missed out on a place in the top 5 as Rinku Sharma scored more tackle points than him.

#4 Sagar Rathee - 8 Super tackles

Tamil Thalaivas defender Sagar Rathee is among the Super tackle specialists in Pro Kabaddi. The youngster rose to fame when he emerged as the most successful Indian defender of PKL 2021/22.

Sagar maintained his consistency in Pro Kabaddi 2022 and executed eight Super tackles in just 17 matches.

#3 Ankit Sharma - 8 Super tackles

Corner defender Ankit Sharma was not a regular member of the Telugu Titans' playing seven, but whenever he received an opportunity to play, the young defender made his presence felt on the mat.

Ankit played only 15 matches for the Titans in Pro Kabaddi 2022, where he executed a total of eight Super tackles.

#2 Parvesh Bhainswal - 10 Super tackles

One more Telugu Titans defender to feature on this list is Parvesh Bhainswal. The left cover defender achieved mastery in Super tackles this season, executing 10 such tackles.

Bhainswal saved the Titans from an all-out on multiple occasions, but failed to save his team from a 12th-place finish.

#1 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh - 10 Super tackles

Patna Pirates all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh narrowly missed out on the top spot in the defenders' leaderboard. But he bagged the first position on the list of players with the most Super tackles in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Playing his second season for Patna, Chiyaneh executed 10 Super tackles in 20 matches. He had the same number of Super tackles as Parvesh Bhainswal, but the latter played one more match.

Poll : 0 votes