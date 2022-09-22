Pro Kabaddi 2022: 5 players who could captain a new PKL team for the first time

With close to two weeks to go for the start of the new season, Pro Kabaddi teams should be busy training for the competition, which starts on October 7.

With the schedule for the first half of the season having been released by the league, the franchises are also unveiling their captains for the upcoming season.

Patna Pirates will be led by Neeraj Kumar while the identity of the captains of some other teams remains unknown.

Many teams actively looked to hit the reset button at the auction, making some huge signings. We're likely to see plenty of new captains take charge in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

On that note, let's look at five players who could captain a new PKL time for the first time.

#5 Vikash Kandola - Bengaluru Bulls

The Bengaluru Bulls' marquee signing Vikash Kandola could well lead them in Pro Kabaddi 2022. He captained the Haryana Steelers last season and was quite a good one at that.

A calm and composed figure on the mat whether marshaling his team or marauding into the other half, he should replace Pawan Sehrawat as the Bulls skipper.

After narrowly missing out on a spot in the playoffs when leading the Steelers, Vikash will look to have a more successful season with the Bulls as a raider and captain.

#4 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - Tamil Thalaivas

Another PKL superstar with prior captaincy experience who could lead his new side in the upcoming season is Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. The Hi-Flyer was released by the Bengaluru Bulls after three fabulous seasons with the team. Pawan led them in Pro Kabaddi 2021, helping the side qualify for the playoffs before bowing out in the semi-finals.

Pawan is widely expected to captain the Tamil Thalaivas, replacing Surjeet Singh at the helm. He finished last season as the highest point-scorer for the third time in a row. Pawan will look to combine his incredible individual run with some team success in the upcoming edition.

#3 Naveen Kumar - Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi KC's talisman Naveen Kumar could lead the side in Pro Kabaddi 2022. The two-time MVP winner was a crucial reason for their maiden PKL triumph last time out. He scored 210 points in only 17 matches, showing incredible consistency by averaging more than 12 raid points per match.

With PKL 2021 captain Joginder Narwal moving to the Haryana Steelers, Delhi should appoint a new skipper ahead of their title defense. The management and franchise are widely expected to back their star raider Naveen to take up captaincy duties for the first time.

It will be interesting to see his leadership style and the kind of energy he brings to the fore if he is appointed captain.

#2 Surjeet Singh - Telugu Titans

Can Surjeet Singh lead the Titans to the playoffs of Pro Kabaddi 2022?

One of the best captains in PKL history, Surjeet Singh should lead his team into another PKL season. Only this time, he will wear the colors of the Telugu Titans, after moving from the Tamil Thalaivas.

Still one of the best cover defenders in the kabaddi world, Surjeet picked up where he left off following the pandemic break, bagging 57 points in 20 matches last season while also carrying out captaincy duties.

After being released by the Thalaivas, Surjeet was picked up by the Telugu Titans at the auction. He will look to take this strong-on-paper Titans side into PKL history by winning their maiden title.

#1 Sunil Kumar - Jaipur Pink Panthers

After four excellent seasons with the Gujarat Giants, ace right cover defender Sunil Kumar will wear a new jersey. He will play for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who shelled out a whopping ₹90 lakh to secure his services.

Sunil is an extremely consistent defender, recording 220 points over the last four seasons. While he will miss his partner at left cover, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil is a solid defender in his own right.

Another aspect of his game is his leadership ability. He led the Giants to two consecutive PKL finals in his tenure as captain. In all likeliness, Sunil is the ideal choice for the Jaipur Pink Panthers after Deepak Niwas Hooda's departure.

