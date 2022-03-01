Pro Kabaddi 2022: 5 players Patna Pirates may retain for PKL 9

Patna Pirates had a golden chance of becoming the first franchise in Pro Kabaddi League history to win four championships. However, the Pirates lost to Dabang Delhi KC in the summit clash by just one point and missed out on a big opportunity.

The Pirates were very impressive throughout the Pro Kabaddi 2022 season. Although they lost their star raider Pardeep Narwal ahead of the eighth edition of the PKL, they finished number one in the points table with 16 wins from 22 matches.

The Patna-based franchise beat Pardeep's UP Yoddha in the semifinals but lost to Joginder Narwal's Dabang Delhi KC in the final. Although the Patna Pirates team management would be disappointed with the way their season ended, they would be satisfied with the team's performance in the league round.

Ahead of PKL Auction 2022, the Pirates may look to retain the following five names.

#1 Sachin Tanwar

Former Gujarat Giants raider Sachin Tanwar switched to Patna Pirates ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2022. The young raider continued his fine form in the PKL and ended the tournament as the number one raider for Patna.

He scored 181 points in 23 matches at an average of 7.48. The Patna Pirates star registered five Super 10s and executed three super raids in the season. He is likely to continue with Patna next season.

#2 Monu Goyat

Monu Goyat returned to the Patna Pirates and played a match-winning role for the team in quite a few matches. He scored 77 raid points in 14 matches during Pro Kabaddi 2022.

The team management did not use him much during the final phase of the competition, but they may offer him another contract looking at his performances in the 14 games he played.

#3 Guman Singh

Guman Singh was not a part of the Patna Pirates playing seven initially but he cemented his spot in the team after receiving an opportunity to play. Singh finished 21st on the raiders' leaderboard with 95 raid points from 19 matches.

He supported Sachin Tanwar to perfection in the raid attack, and the duo of Guman and Sachin may continue to raid together during PKL 9 as well.

#4 Neeraj Kumar

Neeraj Kumar has been an integral part of the Patna Pirates defense over the last few seasons. He was among the players retained by the Pirates ahead of the PKL 2021 Auction. Also, he was the vice-captain of the team.

Kumar led the defense from the front with 53 tackle points from 23 matches. He registered two High 5s and executed one super tackle this season. There is no reason why the Patna Pirates should consider ending their association with Kumar.

#5 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh was the most expensive overseas player at the PKL Auction 2021. The Iranian all-rounder justified his price tag by winning the Best Defender of the Tournament award in his debut season.

Chiyaneh scored 89 tackle points in 24 matches at an average of 3.71 successful tackles per match. The Patna Pirates will be keen to retain the left corner defender ahead of Pro Kabaddi 9.

Edited by Diptanil Roy