Pro Kabaddi 2022: 5 players UP Yoddha may retain for PKL 9

UP Yoddha qualified for the playoffs for the fourth consecutive time in the Pro Kabaddi League, but they faltered again before the final.

The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise could not perform with consistency during the initial phase of PKL 2022, but they gained momentum in the final phase of the competition and reached the semifinals.

The squad featured some big names like Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar and Sumit, which is why fans expected UP Yoddha to win their maiden Pro Kabaddi League championship this season.

However, their campaign ended last night with a loss against three-time champions Patna Pirates in the semifinals.

The UP Yoddha team management will now shift their focus to PKL 9, and here are the five players they may retain for next season.

#1 Pardeep Narwal

UP Yoddha broke the bank to sign Pardeep Narwal at the PKL Auction 2021. While Pardeep did not have his best season, he still managed to finish sixth on the raiders' leaderboard with 188 raid points from 24 matches.

Given that the Record Breaker took the court after a long break, he could not get going initially but performed well in the tournament's second half. Looking at Pardeep's overall record, UP Yoddha should retain him for next season.

#2 Surender Gill

It is a tough job for any raider to score more points than Pardeep Narwal, but Surender Gill managed to do so in Pro Kabaddi 2022. He was the best raider for UP Yoddha with 189 raid points.

Since Gill has improved a lot during his stint with UP Yoddha, the franchise should not release him ahead of the next auction.

#3 Nitesh Kumar

Captain Nitesh Kumar continued his top form in Pro Kabaddi 2022 by scoring 57 tackle points from 24 matches. He has been the number one right corner defender for UP Yoddha in the last few seasons.

The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise also reached the semifinals under Kumar's captaincy, which is why the team management may retain him for PKL 9.

#4 Sumit

Left corner defender Sumit was the most successful defender from the UP Yoddha team in Pro Kabaddi 2022. He formed a brilliant combination with captain Nitesh Kumar in the defense.

Sumit is currently fifth on the Most Tackle Points list with 62 tackle points from 24 matches. The ankle hold specialist registered four High 5s in the season in addition to executing three super tackles.

#5 Ashu Singh

Right cover defender Ashu Singh played an important role in UP Yoddha's success this season. He executed 42 successful tackles in 23 matches and finished 19th on the list of defenders with the most number of successful tackles in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Most importantly, Ashu also assisted the other defenders to perfection and helped UP Yoddha complete a successful tackle on multiple occasions.

By retaining two raiders and three defenders, UP Yoddha can enter the auction with a proper strategy of signing a left cover and a supporting raider for the team.

