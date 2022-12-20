Pro Kabaddi 2022: 5 raiders who scored the most tackle points

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL) was one of the most exciting PKL seasons of all time. Fans made their return to the arenas this year. 12 teams competed across four different venues over the last two and a half months. In the end, the Jaipur Pink Panthers emerged as the PKL 9 champions.

Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan 33-29 in the final to capture their second Pro Kabaddi League championship. Pune narrowly missed out on their maiden title, but the main reason why they made it to their first-ever PKL final was the versatility in their team.

The majority of the raiders in Puneri Paltan's squad had good defensive skills, while the team's defenders could pull off a raid or two whenever needed. Very few teams had such versatility in their squad. Due to this reason, not many franchises could compete with Puneri Paltan.

Speaking of versatile players, in this listicle, we will look at the top five raiders who scored the most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

#5 Ashu Malik - 17 tackle points

Ashu Malik stepped up and delivered the goods for Dabang Delhi KC in PKL 9. Senior all-rounder Vijay Malik was unavailable for a few matches due to injury. Ashu stepped up in his absence and played the all-rounder's role.

He supported captain Naveen Kumar in the raiding unit. Ashu also scored 17 tackle points in 23 matches.

#4 Mohit Goyat - 17 tackle points

Mohit Goyat played a pivotal role in Puneri Paltan's journey to the final in the Pro Kabaddi 2022. He was one of the team's top raiders and also made his presence felt in the defense.

Goyat earned 17 tackle points in 17 matches. He missed the final phase of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 due to injury issues. Otherwise, Goyat could have ended the season with more than 20 tackle points.

#3 Monu Sandhu - 22 tackle points

Monu Sandhu is listed as a specialist raider on the official Pro Kabaddi 2022 website. The Patna Pirates used him more in the defensive unit this year as he ended up scoring 22 tackle points in 18 matches.

Fans should note that Monu bagged a place in the top 50 of the players with the most tackle points in the Pro Kabaddi this year.

#2 Neeraj Narwal - 23 tackle points

The Bengaluru Bulls found a new match-winner in Neeraj Narwal this year. He was expected to play the supporting raider's role in the team. While Narwal played the supporting raider's role well, he also contributed his bit in the defense.

Narwal played in all 24 matches for the Bengaluru Bulls. He earned a total of 23 tackle points this season.

#1 Ashish Narwal - 23 tackle points

U Mumba showed a lot of faith in their young talent this year. One of the youngsters who received an opportunity to play for the Mumbai-based franchise this year was Ashish Narwal.

Ashish was a specialist raider for the team, but also chipped in with some tackle points. He scored 23 tackle points this season, the same as Neeraj Narwal, but Ashish played three matches fewer.

