Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Predicted Playing 7 of Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers were one of the four new franchises that joined the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in 2017. The Steelers have played four seasons so far, qualifying for the playoffs twice, but have not been able to win the Pro Kabaddi League title so far.

After finishing seventh on the PKL points table last season, the Haryana Steelers team owners decided to change the management of the franchise. They released Rakesh Kumar and roped in Manpreet Singh as the new head coach for Season 9.

Haryana have formed a decent squad for the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Here is the full list of Haryana Steelers players for PKL 9:

Vinay, Meetu, Jaideep, Ankit, Mohit, Monu, Harsh, Naveen, Sunny, Manjeet, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Sushil, K Prapanjan, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, and Rakesh Narwal.

Joginder Narwal is likely to lead the Haryana-based franchise this season. On that note, here's a look at their predicted playing seven.

Haryana Steelers Raiders - Manjeet Dahiya, K Prapanjan and Vinay Tewatia

Haryana retained young raider Vinay Tewatia ahead of the PKL Auction 2022. He has been one of the top performers for Haryana, having scored 176 raid points in 38 matches. Vinay is likely to continue playing the supporting raider's role for Haryana this season.

Vikash Khandola has left the Steelers. After failing to re-sign Khandola, Haryana bought Manjeet Dahiya and K Prapanjan to bolster their raiding unit. Both raiders have a rich experience of playing in the Pro Kabaddi League.

As far as their numbers are concerned, Manjeet has scored 369 raid points in 64 matches. He has recorded 11 Super 10s in the league. His teammate Prapanjan has 387 raid points to his name in 90 outings.

Haryana Steelers Defenders - Amirhossein Bastami, Joginder Narwal, Mohit Nandal, and Jaideep Dahiya

Veteran left corner defender Joginder Narwal led Dabang Delhi KC to their maiden championship title in Season 8. Surprisingly, the Delhi-based franchise did not retain him ahead of the PKL Auction 2022. Haryana Steelers made a smart decision by signing Joginder at this year's auction. He will bring a lot of experience to the team.

While Narwal will play in the left corner position, Iran's Amirhossein Bastami will take the right corner position. The Steelers spent a whopping ₹65.10 lakh to sign Bastami at the auction this year. It will be interesting to see if the Iranian right corner defender is able to justify his massive price tag.

Haryana retained their two cover defenders ahead of this year's auction. The duo of Mohit Nandal and Jaideep Dahiya is likely to play in the cover positions for Haryana this season as well.

Both defenders impressed fans with their defense last season. Mohit finished with 42 tackle points in 22 matches, whereas Jaideep earned 66 tackle points.

Haryana Steelers Predicted Playing Seven - Amirhossein Bastami (Right Corner), Joginder Narwal (Left Corner), Manjeet Dahiya (Right In), Vinay Tewatia (Left In), Mohit Nandal (Right Cover), Jaideep Dahiya (Left Cover) and K Prapanjan (Center).

