Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today's PKL match and telecast details

The Bengal Warriors are all set to take on Dabang Delhi in the 106th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

The Bengal Warriors have had a dismal run in the league this season as they sit tenth in the points table with seven wins, nine losses and two tied games. The Warriors are winless in their last four matches, including a 32-32 stalemate in their previous fixture.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, are having another decent season as they sit third in the points table with nine wins, five losses and three tied games.

Delhi played out a 36-36 draw against the Bengaluru Bulls in the previous fixture and will look to re-enter the top two with a win.

The Bengal Warriors lost 35-52 to Dabang Delhi in the reverse fixture, and the defending champions will look to avenge their loss while staying alive in the top six race with a victory.

Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 106, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: February 10, 2022, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh registered another Super-10 with 11 raid points in the last match against the Telugu Titans. Meanwhile, Rohit bagged three tackle points in the defense from the bench.

Rohit is expected to replace Sukesh Hegde in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Manoj Gowda, Rohit Banne, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh, Rohit/Sukesh Hegde

Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen Express is back with a bang as he scored 13 raid points against the Bengaluru Bulls in the last match. In defense, Joginder Narwal clinched four tackle points.

Meanwhile, Manjeet Chhillar and Sandeep Narwal also bagged three tackle points, respectively. No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Naveen, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Narwal, Krishan

Today's PKL Match Prediction

The Bengal Warriors are over-relying on their skipper Maninder Singh in the attack. He is not getting enough support to create problems for the opposition.

The defending champions are also struggling badly in defense. Their two main defenders failing to open their accounts in the last game tells the story.

At the same time, Delhi have no issues in defense. The only area of concern for them could be the dip in the form of Vijay.

If Vijay returns to his best, it will be a monumental task to stop the capital-based franchise.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi are expected to win this contest.

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Dabang Delhi KC Bengal Warriors 7 votes so far