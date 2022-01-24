Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Bengal Warriors were able to steal a win in their game against the Bengaluru Bulls this past Thursday. But their plans failed in their next game – against UP Yoddha, the very next day – when they lost 36-40. The past two matches have exposed some chinks in the Warriors’ armor.

On Monday, the Warriors will be starting their new week with a game against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who had a 34-34 tie in their previous match against the Tamil Thalaivas. The Pink Panthers have a very effective raider in Arjun Deshwal but will need their defense to step up after an ordinary game against the Thalaivas.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. On January 3 earlier this year, the Warriors defeated the Pink Panthers 31-28.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 75, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 24, 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh has been in rampant form this season. He did struggle a bit in the early stages of the team's last game but recovered well to score 19 points. He has been offered adequate support in the form of Sukesh Hegde and Mohammad Nabibaksh.

Nabibaksh, as an all-rounder, also has a role to play in the defense. But the real strength of the defense line-up comes from his fellow Iranian Abozar Mighani and Ran Singh. Amit Nirwal is another valuable member of the tackling party.

Probable Starting 7: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh, Amit Nirwal, Ravindra Kumawat

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal has been leading the charge for Jaipur's side with his raiding prowess. But after him, there is a dearth of in-form raiders. Both Amit Nagar and Nitin Rawal were disappointing against the Thalaivas. The situation was salvaged by Brijendra Choudhary, who came off the bench and managed five points. He is likely to start in this upcoming match.

The defense looks good on paper with Sandeep Dhull and Shaul Kumar having proved their quality. But they, along with Amit and Dharmaraj Cheralathan, struggled against the Thalaivas. Far too many mistakes were committed while tackling.

Probable Starting 7: Arjun Deshwal, Nitin Rawal, Brijendra Choudhary, Sandeep Dhull, Sahul Kumar, Vishal, Amit

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

The Warriors are currently in the sixth position in the points table and are just one point ahead of the side at the seventh spot – Pink Panthers. Both teams seem evenly matched. The match-up between Maninder and Deshwal will be interesting to watch. In the last contest between the two teams, Maninder scored 13 points but his rival from the Jaipur side bettered him by scoring 16.

The Warriors seem to have an edge due to their defense looking a little more settled. Though, they too need to tighten up.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors to win a close contest

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Parimal

