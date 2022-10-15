Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL match 21, and telecast details

Three-time champion Patna Pirates have gotten the short end of the stick. They have a lot of the same players who were on the season 8 journey. However, the form appears to be eluding them this season, as they are winless in three appearances.

After a forgettable season 8, the Bengal Warriors are back on track. They were defeated by the Haryana Steelers, but the Warriors have now won back-to-back games. On that note, let’s take a look at Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors match prediction.

The Patna Pirates were defeated 30-21 by the Telugu Titans in their most recent game. The Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, secured victory in their lates outing, with a scoreline of 42-33 against the Bengaluru Bulls. While the Warriors will look to continue their winning run, the Pirates will look to get back to winning ways.

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 21

Date & Time: Saturday, October 15 2022, 9:30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2022

Patna Pirates: L L T

Bengal Warriors: W W L

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Squad, PKL 2022

Bengal Warriors: R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Manoj Gowda K, Maninder Singh, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Akash Pikalmunde, Shrikant Jadhav, Soleiman Pahlevani, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Vinod Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Balaji D, Parveen Satpal, Sakthivel R, Shubham Shinde, and Rohit.

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Rohit, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Rohit Gulia, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, and Sagar Kumar.

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

BEN Team News

All players are available for selection.

Bengal Warriors Probable 7

Maninder Singh (C), Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti.

PAT Team News

All players are available for selection.

Patna Pirates Probable 7

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (C), Sajin C, Rohit Gulia, Vishwas S, Sunil, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Today PKL Match Prediction

Patna's defense has not fired so far, while the Bengals' defense and offense have been up to the mark since their loss in the first game. Patna's raiders have worked on and off, so the Warriors are expected to prevail in this fixture.

Match Prediction: Bengal Warriors to win the game.

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

