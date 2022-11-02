Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL match 55, and telecast details

The Bengal Warriors will battle it out against Tamil Thalaivas in the 55th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Wednesday (November 2).

The Bengal Warriors have had a mixed run in the competition so far as they sit 10th in the points table with four wins and four losses after eight matches.

The Warriors are currently going through a dip in form as they have lost three of their last four games. They lost their last match 25-36 to U Mumba and will be eager to return to winning ways.

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas are picking up some pace after a poor start to the season. They are 11th in the points table with three wins, one tie, and four losses after eight matches.

The Thalaivas have registered two successive victories in their last two games, including an impressive 49-39 win over Dabang Delhi in their last fixture. They will now be looking to move upwards in the league standings by completing a hat-trick of wins.

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 55

Date & Time: Wednesday, 2nd November 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide in PKL 2022

Bengal Warriors: LWLLW

Tamil Thalaivas: WWLLW

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Squad, PKL 2022

Bengal Warriors: Parveen Satpal, Sakthivel R, Manoj Gowda K, Balaji D, Maninder Singh, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Akash Pikalmunde, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Soleiman Pahlevani, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Vinod Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Surender Nada, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Shubham Shinde, and Rohit

Tamil Thalaivas: Pawan Sehrawat, Visvanath V, Abhishek M, Arpit Saroha, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, Narender, Himanshu Singh, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, K Abhimanyu, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Md. Arif Rabbani, and Ankit.

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

BEN Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengal Warriors Probable 7

Maninder Singh (C), Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti

TAM Team News

Pawan Sehrawat is recovering from his injury and he is not available yet.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Narender, M Abhishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar (C), Sahil Gulia

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Today PKL Match Prediction

The Bengal Warriors had an off day in the defensive department in their last game against U Mumba. Furthermore, Deepak Hooda’s raiding form is an alarming concern for them. The Warriors will have to perform as a unit to register a win here.

Narender is taking the league by storm as he scored a whopping 23 raid points against Dabang Delhi in the last game. If he can keep up his form, Tamil Thalaivas can finally make a big jump in the points table.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors are expected to win this fixture.

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Bengal Warriors Tamil Thalaivas 0 votes