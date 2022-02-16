Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas’ hopes of reaching the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 playoffs have looked bleak for a long time. They were finally extinguished on Tuesday by Puneri Paltan. The 43-31 defeat inflicted on the Thalaivas put the official seal on their exit from the tournament.

Without much time to get over this loss, the Thalaivas will be facing a team that itself is out of the reckoning – Bengal Warriors.

The Warriors haven’t got a single win in their last six matches. In their last game, they lost 27-37 to U Mumba. On the points table, the Warriors are only above the Telugu Titans.

Thus in this match, the two teams will only be playing for pride and the personal prestige of their players.

The biggest attraction of this match will be the skills of Maninder Singh, who has been superb this season. The Thalaivas, too, will be hoping for a good display from their ace raider Manjeet.

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 122, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: February 16, 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh has been the biggest star for the defending champions in Season 8. But there have been far too many matches where he struggled in the early stages. Unfortunately, other raiders didn’t provide the back-up that his team needed.

Among the raiders available for this team, Manoj Gowda might be the one to watch out for. He had a super raid in the last game but failed to build on it. Gowda is likely to have another opportunity.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh could be good on his day but his form has been inconsistent. Sukesh Hegde didn’t even feature in the last match.

The defense of Bengal looks good on paper, but it is inconsistent as well. Ran Singh has been good in some matches while Abozar Mighani hasn’t performed as per expectations.

Probable Starting 7: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Manoj Gowda, Ran Singh, Abozar Mighani, Vishal Mane, Amit Nirwal

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet has been the main raiding weapon for his team this season. But on Tuesday night, he endured a tough time. Just two points in the entire match would have been a big shock for his fans.

On the flip side, the success of Himanshu as a raider is a silver lining amidst the darkness for the Tamil team. His eight points once again showed that he has great potential.

But the Thalaivas are very likely to get Bhavani Rajput and Ajinkya Pawar back in the starting 7. Rajput managed seven points in the last game while Pawar has many good performances this season under his belt. At least one of them is likely to start against the Warriors.

The defense is unlikely to see any changes. Even though they didn’t do very well in the last match, there is no reason or scope for too many changes.

Probable Starting 7: Manjeet, Himanshu, Bhavani Rajput, Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Mohit, Sahil Gulia

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

In this battle of already eliminated teams, it’s hard to say who has the greatest will to win. Perhaps Bengal will have the advantage of not having played in the last couple of days. They also seem to have a little more quality in defense.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors to win.

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

